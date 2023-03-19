How old is YourRAGE? Tracing Twitch streamer's age, career, and other personal details

Josh "YourRage" is a popular American YouTuber, social media influencer, and Twitch streamer known for his reactions, pranks, gameplay videos, streams, and commentary on various games, including Fortnite, Among Us, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Given his entertaining personality, humor, and engaging content, Josh has built a sizable following on Twitch and YouTube, with 1.3 million followers and 1.44 million subscribers, respectively. It is an impressive count that continues to grow and reach new viewers thanks to his unique content and comical collaborations with other popular content creators like Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat.

How old is YourRage?

Josh was born on August 17, 1997, making him 25 years old as of March 2023. Despite his popularity, he prefers to live a quiet life offscreen and has kept his personal details private. However, his city of birth remains unknown, with some sources suggesting he was born in Florida, United States.

Glimpse into YourRage’s streaming career

YouTube

YourRAGE marked his entry into the digital world on December 3, 2013, when he registered his YouTube channel under YourRAGEGaming. Despite having a YouTube channel as early as 2013, Josh only started actively posting content in 2018, when he uploaded his debut video titled "17 KlLL - Fortnite Season 5 First Reactions to Map & Double Shotgun Nerf" on July 13.

At the time of writing, Josh has uploaded over 1,067 videos to his YouTube channel, with his most popular video earning an astonishing count of 2.6 million views. The video, "From Drama To This .." was uploaded on October 6, 2019, and featured him playing Parsec Productions' indie-developed first-person survival horror game, Slender: The Eight Pages.

Twitch

The 25-year-old YouTuber decided to expand his influence on the internet and joined Twitch in 2019 and primarily played Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rust, Elden Ring, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on stream, aside from streaming in the Just Chatting category.

Josh hit the one million followers mark on July 26, in less than three years of being active on the purple platform.

As of March 2023, yourragegaming has streamed for over 3,212 hours and averages about 20K viewers per stream.

The self-described 'Broward', however, has not been exempt from controversy as he found himself in the middle of the xQc and Adept breakup drama. Josh was the witness that began the entire clown fiesta after he spotted xQc and Adept making out during the San Diego TwitchCon after their extremely public breakup.

Some of Josh's statements did not sit well with Felix, which led to the Canadian lashing out at the Messiah before the duo settled their issues via a Discord call.

