3 Fortnite streamers everybody loves (& 3 who've done questionable things)

Fortnite streamers are known for their fun and meme-based content, whether it's Twitch or YouTube. Streaming and Content Creation in the esports industry is a tough profession to be in. From planning the content, to engaging millions of viewers over an hour, streamers do whatever it takes to earn a quick buck while they play games and offer their viewers content to enjoy.

Although there are a few streamers who make content that is wholesome and creates positivity around the room, some of them are just the opposite. The other side of the streamer community is extremely toxic and is purely reliant on bashing the reputation of others. Whether it's a fellow opponent or the CEO of a giant gaming corporation, they won't stop at nothing unless they have everyone's attention. Here are a few of them on both ends of the community.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

3 Fortnite streamers everybody loves

1) Nick Eh 30

Wholesome streamer Nick Eh 30 never fails to put a smile on his viewer's face. Nicholas Amyoony, a Canadian YouTuber/streamer who has been a part of the game's community since Chapter 1, is a pure fan of the game and creates fun content, trivia, hosts tournaments, and exciting creative mode streams with his fans. He believes that his subscribers are a part of his family and hence he coined the term, "The EH Team".

2) Sypher PK

Ali 'Sypher PK' Hassan, a 25-year-old pro Fortnite creator, has provided a lot of fun and informative content over the years. One of the main assets he has that separates him from other streamers is that he discusses community issues and acts as a representative for them to reach out to Epic Games. His informative knowledge of the game, meta, and glitches reflects in his content which the community so loves.

3) Bugha

Our World Cup champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf hit the spotlight like never before and gained massive viewership afterwards. People now look up to him as a pro Fortnite streamer so that they can boost their morale and learn new skills from him. He is an honest person and would do anything to improve and conquer the battlefield. His fair gameplay sets him apart from other pro players in the community.

3 Fortnite streamers who have done questionable things

1) Clix

Cody 'Clix' Conrod, one of the most competitive players on the field, has made his mark in the gaming world among the pros. He has a huge fan following and newer players look up to him, but some actions don't go unseen and are very disturbing to the community.

He allegedly promoted toxicity in voice chats and motivated the youth to do the same to their opponents which created differences between individuals. His short-tempered attitude and enraging actions on stream had a great impact on his viewers but he took it too far when he called Donald Mustard some objectionable words via a tweet.

2) BBG Calc

Jonathan 'Calc' Weber is a pro Fortnite player for the gaming organization BBG (Built By Gamers). Fans claim the streamer has been toxic in both his tweets and his streams. They alleged that his level of toxicity surpassed Clix when he made a 1v1 wager against him. And it's not just that.

3) Tfue

Now an ex-Fortnite player, Tfue was a good player overall in terms of his attitude and gaming. He had a decent number of viewers and followers who supported him every step of the way. However, being an OG player, he keeps complaining about how bad the game is constantly and is known to aggressively state his point.

The situation rose to a level where he started using AimBot and was an active part of the Fortnite Black Market selling accounts back in the OG days. This resulted in a permanent Epic Games account ban that still stands.

Edited by R. Elahi