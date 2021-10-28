Fortnite Worldcup winner Bugha raises over $12,000 for charity on livestream

Professional Fortnite player and content creator Bugha recently used his massive popularity in the best way possible by raising over $12,000 for a charity.

Bugha was one of the big names who took part in the pre-planned charity event called Spooktacular Steamathon. The likes of Attach and Torment also streamed for the noble cause, and helped Gamers Outreach in getting past the $500k mark.

Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha donates over $12,000 to the Gamers Outreach charity

Gamers Outreach is a charity that aims to uplift hospitalized children through gaming. Living in a hospital can be an intimidating and scary experience for several children, and the charity aims to ease this process through relaxing gaming sessions.

As a child who grew up on video games and went on to win the Fortnite World Cup, this cause is close to his heart. In this spirit, the Fortnite professional has passionately streamed for the Spooktacular Steamathon event.

The World Cup winner played several Fortnite games, and fans around the world donated generously to help Gamers Outreach.

One of the biggest contributors to Bugha's stream was Xfinity. The corporation matched everyone's donations, and the Fortnite Icon specifically thanked them for it.

Fans of Bugha and supporters of Gamers Outreach were naturally delighted to see the valiant efforts of content creators and organizations. The charity has already crossed the $500k mark, and is expected to get even more donations with the upcoming livestreams.

What's next for Bugha in Fortnite?

Amidst several rumors that Bugha might be quitting Fortnite for other games such as Valorant, it seems like he is more prepared than ever for the upcoming competitive tournaments.

From the NA-East region, Bugha has already qualified for the FNCS finals by claiming the top position in the qualifiers.

Bugha @bugha updated leaderboard for whoever cares updated leaderboard for whoever cares https://t.co/A3RZp5kaFq

Bugha's trio have landed at Misty Meadows in all events and have been successful in capturing the POI consistently.

As of now, Bugha has received his own Icon Series skin and LTM in Fortnite which is a massive achievement for any player/content creator. He is one of the biggest names in the community and it is safe to assume that he won't quit Fortnite anytime soon.

On the flip side, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has also been a massive success among players up until now, thanks to the Fortnitemares 2021 event and the return of the Cubes.

