Who is the highest-picked Legend in Apex Legends Season 18?

Ever since Revenant's revamped release as Revenant Reborn in Season 18 of Apex Legends, he has been the most dominant and played Legend in the roster. Considering his incredible buffs and the extremely aggressive kit he received, the Skirmisher Legend served as the pub stomper's best friend. Even in Ranked, queuing with a Revenant definitely meant an aggressive game.

However, as we approach the end of Season 18, the pick rates have slowly changed. Another Legend, Octane, a fan favorite since Season 1 of Apex Legends, has risen and taken his place as the most-picked one of Season 18.

This article will explore the multifaceted reasons for which Octane's popularity remains unmatched, even after four years since his release. Read on for a more detailed explanation.

Octane surpasses Revenant to become highest picked Legend in Apex Legends Season 18

Ever since his release, Octane has been a staple across both pubs and Ranked lobbies. He is suited for a more aggressive player base dominated by players who have excellent movement mechanics and aim. The resident speed demon caters to the adrenaline-fueled population looking to engage in one fight after another.

Revenant Reborn, in Season 18 of Apex Legends, features a similar playstyle. The key difference amongst these Legends is solely their team-centric utility. As impressive as Revenant's kit is supposed to be, the Legend lacks any form of utility that might help players support their team.

Revenant's Tactical and Ultimate abilities work best for those engaged in 1v1 duels. However, in a Ranked setting, it is natural for players to prioritize team utility over individual play. Revenant, by no means, is a weak Legend. For veterans of movement and aiming mechanics in the game, he is the perfect assassin for them to use.

While Octane also borderlines a selfish playstyle, his Jump Pad provides one of the best mobility and rotational tools available to his team. It has a multitude of uses ranging from rotations, aggressions, and repositioning. The list goes on.

With a strict and more competitive Rank setting implemented in Season 18, teamwork and cohesion have never been more important. Each game has extremely high stakes, from the lowest to the highest level. With inflated entry costs and low-reward final bonuses, players have definitely limited their w-key playstyle in Ranked matches.

We believe, with these new matchmaking and Ranked changes, Octane has yet again seen a significant rise in pickrate. Being the most aggressive Legend on the roster, not only does he excel at engaging and initiating fights, but he also has the capability to ensure his team survives when the odds turn unfavorable.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news.