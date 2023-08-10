Apex Legends Season 18's release brought forth Revenant Reborn to the world. Reworked and improved, the newly introduced Revenant is a terrifying foe to go up against. His kit promotes being aggressive and reckless, allowing hotheads to demolish the lobby they're playing against. But oftentimes, without a teammate's support, these aggressive runs will be cut short with players being eliminated without landing a single unit of damage.

Our guide explores a few Legends who pair up best with this synthetic killing machine and enable him to be the menace he has the potential to be. To get a more detailed preview of this list, read below.

5 best Legends to pair with Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends Season 18: Octane, Wraith, Ash, and others

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Get ready for the start of the Season with @DazsBF as he highlights what's coming on August 8. Everything you need to know about Apex Legends: Resurrection in 60 secondsGet ready for the start of the Season with @DazsBF as he highlights what's coming on August 8. pic.twitter.com/UnSKHN4F5J

From our understanding and keeping the Legend's aggressive playstyle in mind, the best characters to usually pair with Revenant are movement-based. A major difference in Revenant Reborn's kit from his former version is that of his ultimate. His previous offering was very team-centric, and with his rework, Revenant's newest ultimate, Forged Shadows, is centered around his own playstyle rather than his team.

The primary motivation for pairing these Legends is to ensure that Revenant is offered a means to showcase his aggressive self on the battlefield, making use of his entire kit and especially his ultimate ability. Our guide will offer the best Legends who you can pick to duo with Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends Season 18.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

1) Octane

Octane in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Like two peas in a pod, Octane is the perfect companion to duo with Revenant in Season 18 of Apex Legends. Both Legends have an aggressive tactical ability that allows them to dive headfirst into massive team fights. The ideal way to capitalize on both these Legends' kits is to combine their ultimate abilities together.

Octane's Jump Pad will be the key piece of utility that will help the duo close in on their enemies. With the armor buff with Revenant's ultimate, he can take the lead in driving the aggression while Octane follows up to clean up the fight. Furthermore, with their mobile Tactical abilities, both of them can quickly get out of any sticky situation after completion of a team fight.

2) Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Much like Octane, Wraith provides great utility to Revenant in terms of closing in on enemy teams. While Wraith's Tactical ability, unlike Revenant's, is not a means to engage with, the pair make up a frightfully aggressive duo when they combine their ultimate abilities together.

Dimensional Rift, with its most recent buff in Season 18, is now, a quickly recharging ultimate ability within Apex Legends. Being able to travel over 150m with it is a great means to cross long distances and close in on enemy teams. Furthermore, the additional aspect of not taking damage while traversing through the Dimensional Rift portal is a great benefit to the team.

After successfully putting up an aggressive Dimensional Rift, Revenant can pop his ultimate and dive in headfirst to dismantle and disrupt the enemy team. The extra health buffs definitely make him a useful tank, and combined with Wraith providing additional support, the duo will be a menace to go up against in-game.

3) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

For players who are hungry for content action, this cybernetic duo will be a great pick from the Apex Legends roster of Season 18. With the ability to be aware of where people die on the battlefield, Ash, with her passive ability, can provide immaculate utility in terms of positioning. In Ranked, this cue could be the turning point to reposition to safety, or even to turn around and pick up fights.

Paired with the ability to open up a one-way portal with Phase Breach, Ash can swoop in with Revenant to pick up fights. Her Arc Snare is a great means to trap enemy players and finish them on the spot. This duo is perfect for chasing down teams in pubs, and also for Ranked matches where you're simply hungry for some action.

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mad Maggie is a hyper-aggressive choice in Apex Legends. With a bombastic kit to her name, her ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball, is what makes her a great Legend to pair with Revenant. While other parts of her kit definitely work situationally, the Wrecking Ball, with its movement speed buff, is the perfect tool for Revenant to use to pounce on their enemies.

Paired with his Tactical ability, Revenant can leap a great distance forward with this combination and constantly be on the trail of the enemy team. With the enemy in sight, he can pop his ultimate ability and quickly eliminate anyone who poses a threat to him and his team.

For any players who try to take cover behind surfaces, Mad Maggie's Riot Drill will simply burn them to ashes in seconds. With a Legend matchup like Revenant and Mad Maggie, no one on the battlefield will be safe from this duo's wrath.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While slightly unconventional, Rampart is a great Legend to duo with Revenant. With her Amped Cover put up, she can deal a devastating amount of damage to the enemy team. This, paired with Revenant's mobility, is a recipe for destruction. Using his tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, Revenant can swoop in and clean up all the players Rampart has injured without breaking a sweat.

When things get out of hand, Rampart can use her tactical ability defensively and barricade everything around her. Furthermore, with her ultimate ability, Sheila: The Mobile Minigun, can shred anything that moves into literal pieces.

This duo promotes a very balanced playstyle, switching between aggressive and defensive paces in order to maximize their efficiency on the battlefield.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



And make sure to check out the new and improved weapon next time you hop into the game! Watch @AmbushAB walk through the recent Charge Rifle changes in this dev interviewAnd make sure to check out the new and improved weapon next time you hop into the game! pic.twitter.com/40Yb295dZE

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.