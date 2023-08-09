Apex Legends data miner leaks upcoming Battle Academy skins for Season 18

KralRindo, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, has released some information about a new Battle Academy skin collection for Season 18. According to them, the collection will be released between August 22, 2023, and September 5, 2023. The skins seem to have a futuristic but timeless aesthetic, with a color prompt that focuses more on royal themes.

This article takes a look at KralRindo's leak about the upcoming collection, featuring numerous bundles and skins.

Apex Legends Battle Academy skins: Where to buy, availability, and more

The Battle Academy skin collection will reportedly be available as a 'Store Event' in Apex Legends Season 18. Much like the Market collaboration done previously, the in-game store will offer the entire range of skins, individually and in bundles.

There is also a possibility of Apex Pack bundles making their way into this skin collection, giving players a chance to increase their overall tally of packs within the title.

The Battle Academy collection will reportedly feature skins for the following Legends in Season 18:

Wattson Loba Wraith Caustic Fuse Horizon

KralRindo also managed to datamine weapon skins in the Battle Academy Bundle, which currently features cosmetics for:

Peacekeeper Shotgun C.A.R. SMG R-301 Assault Rifle

Players will be able to purchase these skins directly from the in-game store. However, the prices are currently unknown.

Here is a preview of all the Legend and weapon skins reportedly set to arrive with the Battle Academy collection:

Legend skins

1) Wattson, Loba, and Fuse

Battle Academy collection featuring Wattson, Loba, and Fuse

2) Caustic and Horizon

Battle Academy collection featuring Caustic and Horizon

Weapon skins

1) Peacekeeper Shotgun

Battle Academy Peacekeeper skin

2) C.A.R. SMG

Battle Academy C.A.R. SMG skin

3) R-301 Assault Rifle

Battle Academy R-301 Assault Rifle skin

