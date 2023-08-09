Esports & Gaming
Apex Legends data miner leaks upcoming Battle Academy skins for Season 18

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 09, 2023 05:04 GMT
Battle Academy skin collection in Apex Legends Season 18
Battle Academy skin collection in Apex Legends Season 18 (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

KralRindo, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, has released some information about a new Battle Academy skin collection for Season 18. According to them, the collection will be released between August 22, 2023, and September 5, 2023. The skins seem to have a futuristic but timeless aesthetic, with a color prompt that focuses more on royal themes.

This article takes a look at KralRindo's leak about the upcoming collection, featuring numerous bundles and skins.

Apex Legends Battle Academy skins: Where to buy, availability, and more

The Battle Academy skin collection will reportedly be available as a 'Store Event' in Apex Legends Season 18. Much like the Market collaboration done previously, the in-game store will offer the entire range of skins, individually and in bundles.

There is also a possibility of Apex Pack bundles making their way into this skin collection, giving players a chance to increase their overall tally of packs within the title.

The Battle Academy collection will reportedly feature skins for the following Legends in Season 18:

  1. Wattson
  2. Loba
  3. Wraith
  4. Caustic
  5. Fuse
  6. Horizon

KralRindo also managed to datamine weapon skins in the Battle Academy Bundle, which currently features cosmetics for:

  1. Peacekeeper Shotgun
  2. C.A.R. SMG
  3. R-301 Assault Rifle

Players will be able to purchase these skins directly from the in-game store. However, the prices are currently unknown.

Here is a preview of all the Legend and weapon skins reportedly set to arrive with the Battle Academy collection:

Legend skins

1) Wattson, Loba, and Fuse

Battle Academy collection featuring Wattson, Loba, and Fuse (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)
Battle Academy collection featuring Wattson, Loba, and Fuse (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

2) Caustic and Horizon

Battle Academy collection featuring Caustic and Horizon (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)
Battle Academy collection featuring Caustic and Horizon (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

Weapon skins

1) Peacekeeper Shotgun

Battle Academy Peacekeeper skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)
Battle Academy Peacekeeper skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

2) C.A.R. SMG

Battle Academy C.A.R. SMG skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)
Battle Academy C.A.R. SMG skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

3) R-301 Assault Rifle

Battle Academy R-301 Assault Rifle skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)
Battle Academy R-301 Assault Rifle skin (Image via Twitter.com/kralrindo)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
