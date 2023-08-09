Apex Legends data miner leaks upcoming Battle Academy skins for Season 18

KralRindo, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, has released some information about a new Battle Academy skin collection for Season 18. According to them, the collection will be released between August 22, 2023, and September 5, 2023. The skins seem to have a futuristic but timeless aesthetic, with a color prompt that focuses more on royal themes.
Apex Legends Battle Academy skins: Where to buy, availability, and more
The Battle Academy skin collection will reportedly be available as a 'Store Event' in Apex Legends Season 18. Much like the Market collaboration done previously, the in-game store will offer the entire range of skins, individually and in bundles.
There is also a possibility of Apex Pack bundles making their way into this skin collection, giving players a chance to increase their overall tally of packs within the title.
The Battle Academy collection will reportedly feature skins for the following Legends in Season 18:
- Wattson
- Loba
- Wraith
- Caustic
- Fuse
- Horizon
KralRindo also managed to datamine weapon skins in the Battle Academy Bundle, which currently features cosmetics for:
- Peacekeeper Shotgun
- C.A.R. SMG
- R-301 Assault Rifle
Players will be able to purchase these skins directly from the in-game store. However, the prices are currently unknown.
Here is a preview of all the Legend and weapon skins reportedly set to arrive with the Battle Academy collection:
Legend skins
1) Wattson, Loba, and Fuse
2) Caustic and Horizon
Weapon skins
1) Peacekeeper Shotgun
2) C.A.R. SMG
3) R-301 Assault Rifle
