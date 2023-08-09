Fuse reportedly receiving upcoming Heirloom in Apex Legends

KralRindo, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, has found traces of code hinting at Fuse being the next Legend to receive an Heirloom. This report lacks official confirmation from Respawn Entertainment at the moment. However, KralRindo's track record of accurate game-related leaks makes them a very credible source of information.

The game's community is excited about the information from KralRindo. While some fans initially speculated that Newcastle would be the one receiving a new Heirloom in the upcoming seasons, Fuse's tenure being longer makes him the better candidate.

This article takes a look at KralRindo's leak about Fuse's Heirloom, exactly what they found, and a potential event that could arrive in the game soon.

When will Fuse receive his Heirloom in Apex Legends?

There is no official news about the release date of Fuse's reported Heirloom in Apex Legends. Despite being behind the rumor about the Heirloom, KralRindo has not been able to ascertain any specific time frame for its arrival.

In his hunt for the upcoming Heirloom candidate, KralRindo found the following in his search:

Fuse:

Five new ground emotes

New Banner pose

New crouch, slide, walk and run animations

New slide and sprint animations

New jump and melee animations

Based on patterns in the past, Fuse's Heirloom will likely be followed by a glamorous Collection Event, which will reportedly be called Harbingers Collection Event. While still under speculation, this information has been sourced from another credible Apex Legends leaker, YOROTSUKI_.

It can be safe to assume that with Season 18's release on August 8, 2023, the mid-season update or even later patches might showcase the character’s Heirloom bundle.

The information leaked by KralRindo has been met with a lot of positivity and excitement, and some fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Fuse’s Heirloom.