Loba Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 19: Expected release date, price, and more

HYPERMYST, a renowned data miner in the Apex Legends community, has dug up information confirming Loba as the upcoming candidate for a new Prestige skin. While still a leak, Loba will be receiving her first-ever Prestige skin if it happens to come true. Judging by the data miner's track record for accurate predictions, it is very likely Loba will indeed be the feature for the upcoming Prestige cosmetic.

The community has been seeking a fashionable cosmetic for the Legend for ages. Despite being one of the most-picked and popular Legends across all ranks in the game, Loba surprisingly has a very small collection of cosmetics.

When is the Loba Prestige skin expected to be released in Apex Legends Season 19?

Loba Prestige skin all tiers (Image via x.com/HYPERMYST)

Loba's new Prestige skin, reportedly also known as The Apex Lycanthrope, is expected to be released with the launch of a new Collection Event, speculated to be called the 'Uprising' Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 19. Other data miners, such as KralRindo, have also confirmed this event.

HYPERMYST also stated that players can expect the Uprising Collection Event to make it to the live build of the game by December 5, 2023, a month into Season 19.

What is the expected price of Loba's Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 19?

As per leaks, if the Apex Lycanthrope is all set to arrive alongside the debut of the Uprising Collection Event, players will only be able to unlock it by completing the entirety of the event. This means that you must buy out the entire 24-pack Collection Event to unlock the brand-new Loba Prestige skin.

The estimated price range for buying out the entire collection is approximately $170, or the equivalent money in terms of your local currency. A total of 16,400 Apex Coins need to be spent to unlock all 24 cosmetics in the collection.

A step-by-step price breakdown of the coins will be provided below:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Expected Loba Prestige skin bundle contents

Like all Prestige skins, Loba's new Apex Lycanthrope Mythic cosmetic will feature three upgradable tiers. Players must work their way around evolving the cosmetic through these levels by dealing a certain amount of damage while having the skin equipped. These damage numbers are as follows:

Tier 1 : Automatically unlocked

: Automatically unlocked Tier 2 : Deal 30,000 units of damage with Loba

: Deal 30,000 units of damage with Loba Tier 3: Deal 100,000 units of damage with Loba

Furthermore, unlocking the Apex Lycanthrope will also provide players with the following goodies:

Apex Lycanthrope upgradable Mythic Prestige skin A unique Mythic rarity Finisher unlocked with the final tier of the Prestige skin A Mythic rarity skydive trail, usable with any Legend

