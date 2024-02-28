How to play Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage is a Recon class Legend in Apex Legends. The game's resident Sniper Savant is a deadly pick for players who have great mechanical skills. Like a few other Legends, such as Rampart and Ballistic, Vantage can carry a third weapon in the form of an ultimate ability. For players who are constantly debating on whether they should carry a sniper rifle instead of an AR, this Legend is the perfect pick.

This article explores Vantage's unique kit in the game and provides a step-by-step guide to using all her abilities in the best manner. For a detailed brief, read on.

What are Vantage's abilities in Apex Legends?

Vantage's abilities provide her a wide berth to work with in Apex Legends. This Sniper Savant has a great mobility tool and carries an overpowered sniper rifle as her ultimate ability. Below is a list of her abilities:

Sportter's Lens (Passive): You can aim-down-sight with your eyepiece when you're unarmed, scouting enemy players' team size and their armor details. Furthermore, it provides an accurate bullet-drop reader, providing an indicator to see where their shots land. You can use this ability unarmed in 3x mode or use it with any zoom optics providing 2x zoom or more. Echo Relocation (Tactical): You can position your winged bat companion, Echo, and launch yourself towards him. You must be in Echo's line of sight to use this ability. Sniper's Mark (Ultimate): You get access to a custom-made Sniper Rifle that marks enemy targets when you connect your shots. Each consecutive shot applies a damage bonus on the marked target. Furthermore, you are provided access to the bullet-drop indicator with her custom sniper rifle.

With the debut of Season 20, you can make use of these Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends:

Level 2 Upgrades

Insider Knowledge: Gain access to Ring Consoles in Apex Legends.

Gain access to Ring Consoles in Apex Legends. Ultimate Efficiency: Ultimate Accelerants provide you with four bullets instead of two.

Level 3 Upgrades

Echo Assist: Improves Echo Relocation double-jump mechanics in the game.

Improves Echo Relocation double-jump mechanics in the game. Sharpshooter: Refreshes Echo Relocation's cooldown upon hits with Sniper's Mark.

How to use Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage is a recon Legend in Apex Legends. Your primary objective should always be scouting for your team. Always use Echo Relocation to get into hard-to-reach positions and scan for enemies around you. After successfully gathering enough detail, communicate and engage if it suits your best interest.

Always initiate fights with your Sniper's Mark. Each hit with the Sniper's Mark will tag enemies, and any damage caused to them under the infliction of this mark will be devastating. You get five shots with the Sniper's Mark, so make them count.

When you're holed up on high ground, scout for enemies who are already fighting in the area. Your Sniper's Mark deals 50 HP damage on your first hit, with a 1.5x headshot multiplier. Try to secure as many third-party kills as possible from a safe distance.

Lastly, you should always stock up on Ultimate Accelerants to ensure your Ultimate ability is not depleted.

