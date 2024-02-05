What are Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20?

Legend Upgrades is a brand-new feature coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 20. This little addition will revolutionize how the game is played, from the grassroots to the top-most level. The new upgrades are essentially perks that will be unique to each Legend, similar to stats add-ons one might find in an RPG game. The success of the latest Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event definitely had some influence on the adaptation of this new perk system.

While all the perks have not yet been released, the information we have in hand is promising to say the least. The upcoming Season of Apex will undoubtedly be packed with content. For a detailed brief on this, read below.

How to use Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20?

Gibraltar Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20 will be featured in an in-match progression system. This will enhance a player's gaming experience. As you advance through the armor EVO tiers in the game, you will receive timely prompts that will require you to choose a perk of your preference.

Each perk will be tailored specifically to a Legend's playstyle. A whole new level of meta will develop with this change, allowing players to enhance their efficiency in the game by picking out perks of their choice, tailored to their needs.

With innumerable perks being promised in the upcoming Seasonal update, Legend Upgrades will shape a new meta for the game. As of now, a list of all perks is yet to be released from Respawn Entertainment. However, insider sources indicate that the following upgrades are seemingly confirmed for Apex Legends Season 20:

Pathfinder

Knocking down the enemy will reset the grapple cooldown

Bangalore

Sitting inside her smoke will heal her

Wattson

Can now place 2 Ultimates at the same time

Ultimate will now spawn the arc grenades thrown by enemies

Ultimate heals both shield & health

Lifeline

Can now Self-Revive

Spawn Red Tier weapon in Lifeline Care package

Gibraltar

Revive allies to 40hp

Revive allies to 40hp Auto reload Shotgun on knocks

Smaller Dome Size, with shorter cooldown

Increase Dome lifetime duration +4sec

Valkyrie

Have Better Air-handling

Increase Ultimate height

Increase Jet-fuel capacity to use the jetpack longer

Increase AOE radius for Tactical

What more can we expect from Apex Legends Season 20?

Expand Tweet

Chances are that the game's controversial Ranked Playlist might be revamped in the upcoming Season 20. The consistent failure to deliver a foolproof ranked system has been a widely controversial topic for the Apex community. The developers have ensured that the upcoming changes will rework the system, incentivizing players for high-risk high-reward combat.

Furthermore, the 5th Anniversary Collection Event is right around the corner and will feature 24 unique cosmetics. Upon unlocking these items, you will get access to 150 Heirloom Shards, allowing you to get your hands on an Heirloom of your choice.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.