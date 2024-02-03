Apex Legends Season 20 release date and time (expected)

Apex Legends Season 20 is just around the corner, and fans are excited to dig into the fresh content that the update will offer. Since the season coincides with the title's fifth anniversary this February, players are expecting a massive amount of content to arrive in the game.

Not much has been officially announced about the new season. However, players can expect the arrival of new Legends, weapons, and maps following the shortage of content during the mid-season update in January.

Read on to learn more about the new season's release, expected content, and related information.

When does Apex Legends Season 20 start?

Apex Legends' 20th season is coming in February (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends Season 20 is expected to launch on February 13, 2024 (Tuesday), just a little over a month after the Season 19 mid-season update. The season will be released simultaneously across all regions.

You can check the schedule for each time zone below:

Pacific Time (PT): February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am

February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET): February 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm

February 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm

February 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): February 13, 2023, at 3:00 am

February 13, 2023, at 3:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): February 13, 2023, at 5:00 am

What to expect in Apex Legends Season 20

Expand Tweet

There is a lack of major content leaks for the upcoming season, but Gameinformer recently announced that a new game mode will arrive with the update. The new battle royale mode will feature a small map where four teams of three players are set to compete against each other.

Alongside the new game mode, more skins are expected to launch in the seasonal update, including Legendary skins for Newcastle, Vantage, and Wraith, and Outbeast Event skins of Rare and Epic types. Meanwhile, the Season 20 battle pass will feature Legendary skins for Bangalore, Valkyrie, Lifeline, and Rampant.

Fans are also anticipating the launch of a new Legend named Jester, who appears to wield mines and grenades in his kit.

Quality-of-life adjustments are also expected to come in Apex Legends Season 20.

