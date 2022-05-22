"I hate fragment, basically it's an RNG simulator": Apex Legends community reacts after bizarre results on the World's Edge map

'The World's Edge map in Apex Legends is strange with its changes. The map has returned to the game but looks and plays quite differently from its earlier self. It has always been a popular option for the players, but there might be a case of the map becoming too hot for the players.

That looks to be the case based on what one player posted in the community.

The World's Edge map is based on a hostile planet and was added to Apex Legends in Season 3. Map changes in the game are quite a common feature, as Respawn makes such tweaks from time to time. Major changes to the map in question have removed areas like Train Yard.

As a result, the majority of the players drop in the Fragment POI, which shouldn't be a problem ordinarily. However, everyone dropping in the same place results in contests and clashes from the start of a match.

Apex Legends community reacts to the condition of World's Edge after the latest changes

The original post was made by u/freeze277, who claimed that the World's Edge map is now wild. The reason for such a claim was down to the fact that there were only three squads left even before the closure of the first ring.

Usually, players drop in different places, loot up and wait for the final rounds. Most of the squads had dropped in the same area, which led to this curious result.

Other players have also reacted to this incident, which isn't common in Apex Legends. Ordinarily, players will play patiently and build their loot to take on each other in the final rounds. One user hilariously commented that the three squads who didn't land in Fragments are rats, and all of them should have landed there.

Interestingly, the main post owner didn't confirm where all the squads had landed. Another user stated that it might not have been Fragment as Lava Siphon and Countdown are two great spots for landing.

Another player also reported the same thing that happened to them in a match.

Some think that World's Edge is turning into a map in Apex Legends, perfect for farming kills. They added that any proficient player will land in Fragment with Wraith and get easy kills.

One player defended Fragment and World's Edge with their sarcastic comments that stated the main problem being the playstyle of the general player base.

The map is turning into a nuisance for some, as one person recalled how their friends die most of the time in Fragment even before they can find a weapon. The person is now planning to quit the match if their teammate does the same.

Some even think that landing in Fragment has to do with people liking gambling in general. Landing and surviving on the spot seems to rely heavily on luck, as someone who finds the weapons first gets to survive.

One player is quite surprised that Respawn hasn't made changes to Fragment, knowing it has been a problem for some time in Apex Legends.

Another player reported that this had been a case with more than World's Edge map in Apex Legends.

The removal of World's Edge isn't the actual reason for most players landing in the same spot. Many seem to believe that it's the general nature of the Apex Legends players which is leading to such results. It remains to be seen if Respawn will make more changes to the map in the upcoming days.

