How to unlock One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends

The One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends is one of the game's newest additions. It will introduce a new range of cosmetics for the death box, which has never been done in the game's history. With the release of the much anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover in Apex, players can finally get hold of this rare and limited item.

To know how to unlock this one-of-a-kind item, read the detailed brief below. We will discuss all the details of One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends, including its price, availability, and more.

How to get One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends

As discussed above, the One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends is the only one of its kind to ever make its way into the game.

To unlock this item in the game, you can follow the steps prescribed below:

Launch Apex Legends from your respective platform. Once you are on the main menu, go to the Crossover event tab and locate the option to purchase event packs. Proceed to purchase all 36 Event Packs. If you can complete the free reward tracker, you can purchase 32 Event Packs and gather the other four from the tracker by grinding the game. Systematically unbox all 36 Event Packs.

Upon unveiling all 36 Event Packs from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event, you will receive instantaneous access to the One-Winged Angel Death Box in Apex Legends.

You can equip this item by simply heading toward the newly introduced Lobby Melee tab in the game. This new customization is universal and can be applied across all your unlocked Legends and their respective death boxes.

Players must note that this item is an event exclusive like the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom and will not be available for purchase upon the conclusion of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event. Respawn Entertainment is yet to announce any other possible cosmetics for Death Boxes. Until they do, this item will undoubtedly be one of the rarest collectible cosmetics available in-game.

One-Winged Angel Death Box price

Being one of a kind, the new One-Winged Angel Death Box has quite a steep price tag attached to it. Each Event Pack is priced at 700 Apex Coins, and since players must purchase and unlock all 36 Event Packs to gain access to this new Death Box cosmetic, it will cost around 25,200 Apex Coins. This roughly translates to $220.

However, players can avail of certain event-exclusive discounts on the store page, allowing them to cut down the price by a small margin.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.