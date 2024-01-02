Apex Legends receives widespread backlash for butchered Final Fantasy "Aerith" skin

The upcoming "Aerith" skin for Horizon, part of a collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has been met with a lot of disappointment from fans of both games. The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover, announced during the Game Awards 2023, was considered one of the biggest Apex has seen in the last few years.

However, with early imagery of "Aerith" being aired, the community's expectations from the event have crashed. Strong opinions have been floating across social media websites concerning this cosmetic.

"No way this is real" - Lackluster Final Fantasy "Aerith" skin disappoints Apex Legends fans

As the official cover and imagery for some of the cosmetics aired for the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy crossover, fans of both games have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths.

With an elf-like appearance in Final Fantasy 7, the community claims that her character has been butchered by being transplanted as a cosmetic for Horizon in the game.

Another Apex Legends player, Rawrell, criticized the developers for redesigning the character's cosmetics. They sarcastically commented that this would be how Aerith would look if she were a 40-year-old.

Based on the tweet above, the cosmetic that has been redesigned to fit Horizon in the game has been seemingly disfigured. It seems to lack any resemblance to the original art and character, which is one of the major points of criticism from the gaming community.

A user, mwvdragon, commented that the apparel looks "hideous". Reading into this post, fans had much greater expectations from this premier event, which is queued to be released on January 9, 2023.

There appears to be genuine apprehension within the community, fearing the worst for all of the event's upcoming cosmetics.

Some users refuted the idea of the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover from happening. While not unique solely to this event, Apex fans, in general, have been sharing their grievances with Respawn Entertainment and EA for not putting enough effort into introducing proper content in the game.

Many gamers have resorted to a common conclusion of asking Respawn Entertainment to simply not introduce such crossovers if it plans to butcher the entirety of it. Aerith is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters from Final Fantasy 7, and her representation in Apex being ill-designed has been a huge deal breaker for the communities of both titles.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.