Is Winter Express coming in Apex Legends Season 19?

The Winter Express has been Apex Legends' staple limited-time mode (LTM) for Christmas ever since its release. A fan-favorite, the Apex Legends community constantly looks forward to experiencing such events that offer newly unlocked Legends and experimental weapon combos. With the addition of Legends such as Newcastle and Conduit, players were hoping to try out new strategies and abilities as they boarded the Winter Express in Season 19.

This article provides a comprehensive brief on whether the revered Winter Express will be gracing the Apex community in Season 19. With Christmas right around the corner, players, unfortunately, are expected to be disappointed.

Will Winter Express be featured in Apex Legends Season 19?

As evident from the tweet above, Winter Express will not be the premier LTM highlight for Season 19. This comes as devastating news to the Apex community, and gamers have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the developers' decision.

Instead of the Winter Train, Apex Legends will feature the Revenant Uprising LTM, which saw its debut with the Uprising Collection Event. This has also been a fairly controversial decision by Respawn Entertainment because the LTM has been strongly criticized for being extremely monotonous and repetitive.

Players believe that if they don't get a chance to board the Winter Express in Season 19, the developers might as well replace the mode with Post Malone's Three Strikes LTM. This high-tempo LTM, offered during the collaboration between Apex and Post Malone, has been considered one of the best game modes ever featured in the game.

Game developer Josh Media replied to a post saying that some newly released Legends might upset the concept of Winter Express. A mode reliant on aiming and mechanical skill will be disrupted by defensive fortification abilities.

While their concern seems genuine, players believe that there are multiple workarounds to this issue. It could be something as simple as disabling all Legend abilities or disabling controller-class Legends from the game mode.

Overall, the consensus of the community strongly hints at the dissatisfaction with the decision taken by Respawn for Christmas week. Players were expecting their yearly share of the Winter train and the entertainment it brings. However, based on the current state of affairs, players will likely not have access to the Winter Express in Season 19 of Apex Legends.

