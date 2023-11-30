Apex Legends "End of Year Sale" in Season 19: Release date, all skins, and more

As we step into December, Apex Legends definitely has a lot in store for its loyal community. The popular "End of Year Sale" is soon going live, and it has quite an interesting collection of cosmetics for all players. December will definitely be packed with content, ranging from the release of the Uprising Collection Event on December 5, 2023, to the upcoming "End of Year Sale" and more.

This sale will be a great time to cash in on 100-pack Apex packs, especially if you are close to earning the 500-pack quota for your first Heirloom.

Here's everything you need to know about the End of Year Sale event in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends "End of Year Sale" release date in Season 19

The End of Year Sale store event will debut on December 26, 2023, right after Christmas. The sale event will go live globally across all platforms to ensure a systematic and synchronized launch. Players can also expect a Recolor store event to pop up around the same time period.

All skins in Apex Legends Season 19 "End of Year Sale"

The entirety of the store event has not yet been disclosed by Respawn Entertainment. Preliminary information from a notable data miner in the Apex Legends community, HYPERMYST, indicates that the following weapons will receive exclusive cosmetics:

Wingman C.A.R. SMG Longbow Sniper Rifle Charge Rifle

Considering that this is a sale commemorating the closing of the year, players can also expect discounted prices for 100-pack and 20-pack bundles of Apex Packs. Furthermore, these skins could also come with pre-pack bundles, which might inflate their costs.

Price

The prices for the skins have not been officially released by Respawn Entertainment. However, if we look into the patterns in previous events, these skins can be expected to be priced in the $10-20 range. Here is an estimation of the skin prices:

All Legendary rarity skins cost: 1800 Apex Coins All Epic rarity skins cost: 1000 Apex Coins Legendary skins with 60-Apex Pack bundle cost: 6000 Apex Coins

Buying 10 Apex Packs costs 1000 Apex Coins, essentially $10. With a sale like this going live, players who are interested in getting additional packs should opt to buy cosmetics with the Apex Pack bundles, as this would undoubtedly be the most cost-effective way to get them.

For all the latest Apex Legends news and guides, stay tuned to the Esports & Gaming section of Sportskeeda.