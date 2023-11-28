Octane or Crypto might receive the next Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 19

A notable data miner in the Apex Legends community, Osvaldatore, recently made a post on X (previously Twitter) suggesting that the upcoming Heirloom recolor which will be featured in Apex Legends Season 19 after the Uprising Collection Event will be for either Octane's set, i.e., the Butterfly Knife, or for Crypto's Biwon Blade, which were released on March 3, 2020, and March 29, 2022, respectively.

Traditionally, Respawn Entertainment has released at least one Heirloom skin and one Prestige skin per Season. However, with the release of the system of Heirloom recolors, the game has seen three Mythic rarity cosmetic releases along with popular Collection Events since Hope's Dawn (Wraith's brand-new recolored Heirloom) was released.

When can we expect a new Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 19?

There is no official statement regarding the release of a new Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends. However, considering the current trend, we speculate a new recolor event will be launched with the Season's mid-release patch update.

The chances of Octane receiving the brand-new Heirloom recolor are significantly higher than Crypto. Considering the fact that Crpyto's Biwon has only recently been released, Octane is a more ideal candidate for the Heirloom recolor.

As discussed before, with the release of Wraith's 'Hope's Dawn,' the community was extremely happy to finally get their hands on yet another rendition of the Kunai, that too at half the price. While it is not confirmed whether the upcoming recolor release will be at half price, there is always a chance of Respawn releasing a cosmetic with a festive discount, especially with Christmas and New Year's right around the corner.

Who will receive the next Heirloom in Apex Legends Season 19?

While there has been no official confirmation on Respawn Entertainment's part, Osvaldatore has also uncovered that the upcoming candidate to receive a new Heirloom is Newcastle. The item is reportedly crafted to resemble a sword, showcasing Newcastle's hearty knight-like personality.

However, there is no information regarding its release date. With the release of a Prestige skin expected on December 5, 2023, and a release of an Heirloom recolor in the works, Newcastle's Heirloom will likely be featured towards the latter half of Season 19.