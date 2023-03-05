Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event: All upcoming legend and weapon skins revealed in the trailer

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event commences on March 7, 2023, bringing the spirit of Japan to EA's award-winning first-person battle royale title. The Imperial Guard Collection Event will be the second significant Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry event," featuring 24 limited-time thematic legend, weapon skins, and an all-new, redesigned legend heirloom.

The brand-new collection event will also introduce the Mixtape permanent playlist featuring beloved game modes such as Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run, free unlockable rewards through the Imperial Guard Reward Tracker, exclusive bundles, returning skins in the Store Tab, and much more.

The latest trailer for Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event reveals upcoming thematic skins

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event will feature 24 limited-time in-game cosmetics varying in legendary and epic rarity. Upon acquiring all 24 items, players can get their hands on the coveted "Hope's Dawn" heirloom set for Wraith, featuring a redesign of Wraith's original Kunai knife and other mythic rewards.

While most of the skins revealed in the trailer are recolors of past collection event skins, Apex Legends will allow players to unlock these thematic cosmetics directly using crafting materials at a discounted price or by simply purchasing the Imperial Guard event packs and bundles.

That being said, the following dives into some of the upcoming skins arriving with the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event:

Legendary Loba legend skin

Loba's legendary skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The translocating Loba will get a brand new recolor of legendary skin in the Imperial Guard Collection Event. This skin for Loba is a recolor of the "Haute Hoplite" legendary skin, released with the Chaos Theory Collection Event.

Legendary Wattson legend skin

Wattson's legendary skin in the Imperial Guard Collection event (Image via EA)

The electrifying Wattson will get her elegant legendary skin with the Imperial Guard Collection Event. This beautiful white and green skin is a redesign of the original "The Warrior Empress" skin for Wattson, released in 2019 with Apex Legends' first-ever collection event, The Iron Crown Collection event.

Legendary "Spirit of Protection" Gibraltar legend skin

Gibraltar's legendary skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The tanky support legend, Gibraltar, will get an all-new redesign of his legendary "Lost Dynasty" skin, initially released in the Chaos Theory Collection Event. Called the "Spirit of Protection," this redesign changes the color theme of the skin and provides Gibraltar with a faceguard with blue, glowing eyes.

Legendary Wraith legend skin

Wraith's legendary skin in the Imperial Guard Collection event (Image via EA)

The Imperial Guard Collection event star, Wraith, will get a new, original legendary skin that portrays her valiant yet deadly nature. Fashioning what appears to be a white and gold traditional Japanese samurai armor, with Apex Legend's logo at the shoulder and knee pads and a demonic face guard resembling an "Oni."

Legendary "Deadly Relic" Revenant legend skin

Revenant's legendary skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

A recolor of the legendary "Relic of Death" Revenant skin from the Lost Treasures Collection event, the "Deadly Relic" Revenant recolor sports a more hellish look than its original variant and is sure to make you a fierce competition for your enemies.

Legendary "Cerulean Centurion" Octane legend skin

Octane's legendary skin in the Imperial Guard Collection event (Image via EA)

Called the "Cerulean Centurion," this legendary Octane skin is a new recolor of the original "Riding Dirty" legendary skin for Octane, released with the Warriors Collection Event in March 2022.

Legendary Wingman Pistol weapon skin

The Wingman weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Among the few original weapon skins from the event, the Wingman pistol receives a gorgeous Japan-themed legendary skin with a white and green finish.

Legendary G7 Scout marksman rifle weapon skin

The G7 Scout weapon skin in Imperial Guard Collection Event (Image via EA)

Much like the Revenant recolor, the G7 Scout also gets a recolor of its legendary "Tomb Guardian" weapon skin that was part of the Lost Treasure's collection event, complementing Revenant's look from that event.

Legendary Kraber sniper rifle weapon skin

The Kraber .50-Cal weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

A recolor of the legendary "Ronin's Arrow" Kraber .50-Cal weapon from the Chaos Theory collection event, this legendary skin for the Kraber sniper rifle won't be available as a free reward, unlike its original variant.

Legendary Mastiff shotgun weapon skin

The Mastiff weapon skin in the Imperial Guard Collection event (Image via EA)

Like the Kraber skin, this legendary skin for the Mastiff shotgun is a new recolor of the original "Athena's Grace" legendary Mastiff skin from the Chaos Theory collection event in March 2021.

Legendary Volt SMG weapon skin

The Volt SMG weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

A brand-new legendary weapon skin for the Volt SMG, this stunning white and gold skin mirrors Wraith's legendary skin featured in the Imperial Guard collection event. It is a must-have for those wishing to bring novelty to their matches.

Legendary "Cerulean Slayer" 30-30 Repeater marksman rifle skin

The Cerulean Slayer 30-30 Repeater in Imperial Guard Collection event (Image via EA)

The 30-30 Repeater gets legendary skin that complements Octane's Cerulean Centurion skin. Called the Cerulean Slayer, this legendary weapon skin redesigns the "Dose of Madness" from the Warriors Collection Event.

Apex Legends' Season 16 Revelry is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

