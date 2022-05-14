"Devs do be smoking": Apex Legends players find the Kraber nerf absolutely ridiculous

Since its introduction, Kraber has been a potent weapon in Apex Legends. Such has been its impact that players have even complained that the gun is quite overpowered.

Naturally, Respawn has decided to nerf the weapon to make things much more balanced. However, most of the Apex Legends player base thinks that the Kraber might have been nerfed way too much for their liking.

Weapons becoming overpowered in Apex Legends isn't a new thing as they take place as a result of game design, as well as bugs. Respawn has an effective method to treat such problems by vaulting the weapons, which they believe aren't working in a balanced fashion.

The developers have nerfed the Kraber to make it more in line with the remaining weapons. However, many fans feel that the rifle has lost its identity, and maybe a nerf wasn't required.

Apex Legends community reacts to the Kraber nerf and feels hard done by it

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Flooded_Strand, who complained about the nerf that has been done to the damage capacity of Kraber.

The user feels that the weapon has lost something special about it. They now want the old version back, or the nerf to be done to anything apart from the damage. As a balancing act, the user feels that disabling the weapon in competitive play could also work.

As far as opinions on the issue are concerned, the primary post's author isn't the only one who has thoughts along these lines. Others think that the nerf is quite unwanted. One player feels that the right way to describe the weapon spawning on the map now will be to call it a "weak sniper."

Another player feels that if the rifle is like a stronger version of Sentinel, it should act like one. The player added that there need to be some major buffs to make the weapon handy to use in Apex Legends.

Kraber's specialty has always been the high-risk and high-return approach. While the weapon could one shot someone, the reload times were long. Following the nerf, the weapon now feels completely unrewarding for some as the damage isn't high enough.

Another player also feels that disabling the gun in the ranked and competitive modes of Apex Legends would have been a far better thing to do. The recent nerf, without any buffs to the ammo, is a dealbreaker for them.

The rumors of the weapon being nerfed were known for some time and the community had suggested some brilliant ideas as well. The fact that Respawn hasn't followed any of that has left some players quite upset.

While the damage has been nerfed, fans believe that the available ammo capacity of the gun should be increased to make it at least viable in Apex Legends.

For some, the weapon had two utilities earlier and was something that had to be feared and respected. Sadly, these are things of the past as the gun has been severely nerfed.

One player feels that the professional players shouldn't be blamed for the nerf. What should have been done instead the removal of the weapon from competitive play.

Weapons getting nerfed isn't uncommon when it comes to Apex Legends. The Kraber used to be one of the mightiest weapons, but it also had risks. The long reload times combined with pitiful ammo meant that players had to be extremely accurate with their targets.

While the ammo and reloading speeds haven't improved, the weapon's damage potential is gone. Naturally, many Apex Legends will now prefer weapons like the Sentinel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan