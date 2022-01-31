Apex Legends streamer JanKz dodges Kraber bullet by landing perfectly-timed backflip

One of the highlights of Apex Legends is the insane arsenal of weapons that it provides players. From snipers to assault rifles, the list has plenty of options to choose from.

Due to the game's immense popularity, there is no dearth of content creators who stream it on Twitch and YouTube. One such streamer, JanKz, astounded players recently by dodging a Kraber shot with a perfectly-timed backflip.

JanKz’s backflip leaves Apex Legends fans in awe

JanKz is one of the most famous Apex Legends streamers in the world, and his YouTube channel BacKoFFmyJanKz has a subscriber count of 668K. He also streams on Twitch, where he has 130K subscribers.

Out of all the weapons featured in the battle royale game, Kraber is the deadliest. Its 3x damage multiplier makes it easy for players to wipe out their enemies with a single shot.

Dodging a Kraber bullet is next to impossible, especially if the opponent is a professional gamer. However, with a perfectly-timed backflip, JanKz missed the bullet by a whisker.

JanKz was playing a highly-intense duo match with iTemp, another popular streamer of the game on YouTube. Before pushing against their enemies during the dying moments of the match, the duo paused briefly in front of a closed door.

JanKz sensed the opponent to be on the other side and no sooner had the door opened than he landed a backflip to dodge the incoming Kraber bullet. Needless to say, his amazing feat drew plenty of praise from the audience. Players can watch the moment above in his YouTube video (time stamp 10:10), which has already garnered 4.5K likes and over 99K views.

Apex Legends fans poured their hearts out on YouTube and Reddit to applaud Jankz’s amazing backflip, and here are some of the reactions:

“I'm officially subbed for life that was the most insane timing on a emote ever never saw anything like it an probably won't see again amazing content [..]”

“THAT WAS INSANE. I had to watch it like 6 times! [..]”

“That was wild.”

“Just lucky timing, but of course Jankz does it. He's ridiculous to watch.”

Apex Legends is one of the most popular Battle Royale games and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. The Apex Legends mobile version beta tests were conducted almost a year ago and the game is expected to be released soon on Android and iOS.

