Every possible Gold weapon in Apex Legends Season 13

Apex Legends has a multitude of different weapons that players can obtain during the scramble to arm themselves after dropping. Of course, certain weapons are going to be better than others.

Gold weapons in Apex Legends are fully-kitted out versions of weapons that players can pick up to be at the ultimate level of power. Similar to finding a weapon in a care package, these are always worth getting.

While care package weapons may be the strongest in terms of raw power, they are very scarce. Locating and opening a care package can be a dangerous endeavor and can make players a prime target for opposing teams. However, Gold weapons are completely random, and players do not have anything they can do except rely on good old-fashioned RNG (Random Number Generation) in order to locate them.

Every possible Gold weapon that players can find in Apex Legends Season 13

Gold items, including weapons, are a level of rarity that is above Epic. Weapon attachments can vary from Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Gold weapons belong to the Legendary variety and are not going to be common drops. Players also cannot remove any attachments from the Gold weapon, except for the sights, so they cannot just take the attachments and put them on another gun.

All of the Gold weapons available in Season 13 of Apex Legends

Bothe the ground loot and care package loot are changed during every season of the game. This keeps the game feeling fresh and also encourages players to learn different weapons rather than always rely on something found on the ground. Weapons can be tweaked when added to the care package as well, making them more powerful and even more rewarding to use.

The available Gold weapons also change each season. During this season, players will have access to the following Gold weapons:

P2020 (Pistol)

Bocek Bow (Marksman)

EVA-8 Auto (Shotgun)

VK-47 Flatline (Assault Rifle)

M600 Spitfire (Light Machine Gun)

Players of Apex Legends will notice that certain weapons have been moved around. For example, the VK-47 Flatline is now available as ground loot and has been replaced inside the replicator. In addition, the M600 Spitfire has moved out of the care package and has now joined the game as ground loot as well.

Gold weapons do possess some qualities over care package weapons

Although care package weapons are extremely strong and have their own dedicated ammo supply that doesn't take up room in the player's backpack, Gold weapons are still a viable contender.

Players who have Gold weapons can replenish their ammo over time, making them fine picks to grab as early as possible if the player is lucky enough to stumble upon them. In addition, they can be found randomly, so players can find them a bit easier.

