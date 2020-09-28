Apex Legends weapons rating: Is Volt the best SMG in Season 6?

Apex Legends Season 6 is fully underway, with players comfortable with the new meta after a giant rework post-launch. The update saw the TTK reverting to its original, with the Shield meta back to their initial damage counts.

Legends such as Lifeline shot up the rankings again, with an insanely powerful Passive ability that allows her to revive teammates faster by using the D.O.C drone.

A new weapon was also introduced in Apex Legends Season 6 in the form of the Volt SMG, and fans of Titanfall already knew the gun would be an absolute gem. Apex Legends fans also came to appreciate the Volt for its low-recoil and versatile nature in both close and mid-range combats, making it a formidable weapon.

Volt may just be the best SMG in Apex Legends Season 6

Volt's Damage Profile (Image credits: apexlegends wiki)

The Volt is an impressive SMG that did come at a price in Apex Legends. The addition of this also gun saw the R-99 yanked away from loot bins in the game, instead only appearing in Supply Drops.

However, players seem happy with the trade-off, as Volt has more than proved its worth and become a favorite of the Apex Legends community.

There are a total of four SMGs in the game:

R-99 Prowler Alternator Volt

These are all viable weapons, but we must take the R-99 away from comparisons as its rarity rules it out of the race. The Prowler is the most obvious contender to the Volt in terms of both Damage Profile and Rarity.

However, one key aspect of the Volt gives it a slight edge over the Prowler to many players. Seeing as the Selectfire Receiver attachment can be extremely rare on the map, the Prowler's burst fire, although formidable, isn't everyone's cup of tea.

The Volt is accessible almost instantly after picking up, without the use of many attachments. Both the Alternator and Prowler are heavily dependent on attachments to be as dangerous as the Volt.

Volt's high DPS, low-recoil, and accessible nature make it quite possibly the best SMG in the game. Therefore, for players new to Apex Legends, it is the perfect go-to SMG.

Note that different players will prefer different kind of weapons, as each of these weapons need only be used correctly to be efficient. Except for the Mozambique, as it is nearly always useless!