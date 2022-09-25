Apex Legends Loba Heirloom Set guide: How to get, all animations and Easter eggs explored

Apex Legends Season 14 'Hunted' kicked off its first Collection Event and, with it, brought a prestigious heirloom set for none other than the fan's beloved character, Loba. Following EA's tradition of releasing an heirloom set every season that involves an exclusive legend-specific melee weapon, a unique legend pose, and an exclusive voice line.

The Beast of Prey Collection Event also introduced the Gun Run limited-time game mode, 24 thematic in-game cosmetics, limited-time rewards through challenges, and much more.

Loba's 'Garra De Alanza' Heirloom Guide in Apex Legends

The full collection of Loba's heirloom set in Apex Legends(Image via EA)

Heirlooms have always been the most prestigious form of in-game cosmetic in Apex Legends since its first release for the legend Wraith. While Wraith's heirloom was secretly released, players could unlock it randomly by opening Apex Packs.

Now with 15 unique heirloom sets, the latest being Loba's hand fan/blade called 'Garra De Alanza' released during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the following is the ultimate guide to Loba's heirloom:

How to unlock Loba's 'Garra De Alanza' Heirloom Set

Loba equipped with her latest legendary skin and heirloom in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The latest heirloom for Loba is a must-have for every player that mains this translocating thief, who will steal your loot and your heart in the blink of an eye. That being said, you can unlock her brand new heirloom through the following methods:

1) Collect all 24 items in the Beast of Prey Collection Event

The Beast of Prey event page in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Beast of Prey Collection Event provides players with 24 unique limited-time cosmetics items from legends divided into 12 legendary and 12 epic rarity items. These cosmetics range from legend skins, weapon skins, legend banners, emotes, and much more.

Upon collecting all 24 items, either by purchasing the event packs for 700 Apex Coins or through bundles available on the Event Offers page, players can unlock Loba's Heirloom instantly for no additional cost.

2) Redeem from the Mythic Shop Page using Heirloom Shards

The Mythic Shop Page in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Respawn changed the original method of opening 500 Apex Packs to acquire a random legend's heirloom by introducing Heirloom Shards. These shards allow players to head into the Mythic Shop page under the Store section and claim the heirloom for a legend of their choosing.

While Heirloom Shards require players to open at least 500 packs to earn them, those saving up on them will be able to claim Loba's Heirloom through the shop after the Beast of Prey event concludes on October 4.

Loba's 'Garra De Alanza' all inspect animation and Easter eggs

One of the best parts about owning an heirloom isn't just the bragging rights to teammates and foes alike but also the many unique animations that users can witness during their gameplay. Following are the unique animations that plays out during melee inspection of Loba's Heirloom:

1) Loba's manicure animation

The manicure animation during melee inspection (Image via EA)

Among the unique animations of Loba's melee inspection, the first of the common ones is the one where she first checks her nails, then closes her blade fan and files her nails with it. The animation ends with her admiring her nails.

2) Loba's magic trick animation

Loba performs a magic trick during melee inspection (Image via EA)

Another common animation is where Loba performs a magic trick by spinning her blade fan and then blocking the vision to reveal a diamond she inspects. The animation ends with her making the diamond disappear with the same trick.

3) Loba's Bye-Bye animation (rare)

Loba says a unique line with her animation during melee inspection (Image via EA)

A unique animation among the rare ones, this one has Loba speaking in Latin, roughly translating to 'bye-bye' or 'goodbye.' The animation starts with her closing the blade fan, then running her fingers across and reading the inscription on its side. In the end, she claws at the enemies in a threatening way.

4) Loba's Death To Revenant animation (rare)

The Death to Revenant animation during melee inspection (Image via EA)

Among the rare animations, this one was advertised in the Beast of Prey Collection Event trailer and a tweet by Apex Legends. The animation starts with Loba pulling out a decapitated head of Revenant and inspecting it with her blade fan.

Loba runs her blade aggressively across Revenants, splitting it in half, and then subtly laughs about it. Players should remember that this does not indicate that Revenant is canonically dead since his being a simulacrum allows him to return with a new body with every death.

5) Loba's Wolf mask animation (secret)

The wolf mask animation during melee inspection (Image via EA)

Last but not least is a secret animation that plays only when the player inspects her heirloom while crouching. In this, Loba pulls out a festival mask that resembles a vixen that she puts on, providing a rare first-person point-of-view where the player's vision is partially blocked and can move around like that.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

