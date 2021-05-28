Apex Legends: What are the chances of getting Heirloom Shards?

Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends are crafting materials used to unlock a Legend's unique gear from their Heirloom Sets. These weapons, quips, and banner poses connect to the Legends' lore, adding a new layer of world-building to the game.

Grabbing these rare loot sets can be a pain as it requires hours of unboxing Apex Packs. Many players who hunt after the Heirloom Sets have wondered what the exact chances are for obtaining them

Apex Legends Heirloom Shards drop chance

Image via Respawn

The actual chances of getting these ultra-valuable Shards are frustratingly low. Like the Heirloom gear before, Heirloom Shards have a 1 in 500 chance of dropping out of an Apex Pack.

Statistically, Apex Legends guarantees Heirloom Shards in the 500th pack without them. Prior to that moment, the Shards have an equal 1 in 500 chance to drop.

Apex Players gain one Pack per level from 2 - 20, one Pack per 2 levels from 22 - 300, one Pack per 5 levels from 300 - 500. Completing in-game events and purchasing the battle pass will also give additional Apex Packs.

Apex Packs that are earned in-game or bought in the store are the only places these Shards can be found. There isn't a way to dish out money until you get them except to buy pack after pack, possibly going through hundreds of them.

Players need all of the luck in the world to unbox a set of Heirloom Shards before hitting multiple hundred Packs open. The good news is that players receive 150 Shards from each Apex Legends Pack they come in with, just enough to unlock one Heirloom set.

While the Packs are purchasable, they cost around $1 (100 Apex Legends Coins), so the price can quickly snowball to the point where it's not worth it to most.

Image via Respawn

There is no way to increase the chances of these dropping from an Apex Pack. Players find themselves at completely random odds, some much earlier than others.

An abundance of patience (or a ton of money) is required to find these incredible gear sets and reach the gold mine. However, players who get lucky can craft some of the coolest looking gear in the game, most of which are the Legends' personal melee weapons.