Who will receive the next Heirloom in Apex Legends Season 19?

Unique to every Legend, Heirlooms are a cosmetic extension of the characters in Apex Legends. These melee weapons often make references to a Legend's lore, their characteristics, and their own design dynamics. Featured in Collection Events, some Seasons see only the release of a single Heirloom, while others see multiple.

In a span of 19 seasons, Apex Legends has more or less covered the majority of their roster and their unique Heirloom cosmetics. However, there are some who still haven't made the list. Read on to know more about who might receive their next Mythic rarity cosmetic.

Catalyst, Mad Maggie, Ballistic, and other Legends yet to receive an Heirloom in Apex Legends

As we inch towards a new Season of Apex Legends, Season 19, there are only a countable few Legends yet to receive an Heirloom in the game. These include:

Catalyst Mad Maggie Ballistic Newcastle Vantage

While Respawn was offering initially Heirlooms sequentially, with respect to each Legend's official release in the game, lately, that has not been the case. A more erratic response, targeted towards Legend popularity, has seemingly taken over the whole prospect of introducing Heirlooms.

With the Harbinger's event, Fuse was the last candidate to receive an Heirloom in the game. However, as we slowly progress into Season 19, it begs the question of who might receive the upcoming Heirloom in the game.

Our speculations strongly align with Mad Maggie or Catalyst. Mad Maggie, introduced in Season 12, has seen a balanced level of pick rate ever since her revamp as an Assault Class Legend. This high-octane Legend has been a dominating force over most pub games and oftentimes in Ranked games in Broken Moon.

Meanwhile, Catalyst has seen a massive surge in pick rate ever since her release. This Legend is an absolute menace on the field. Her kit can entirely shut down areas, fortifying any building she seeks to take cover at. Furthermore, Catalyst has been a must-pick across multiple ALGS tournaments, from the Playoffs to the Finals, cementing her presence in the meta.

Who is the upcoming Legend in Apex Legends Season 19?

As per recent leaks, we speculate Conduit will finally make its way into the Apex Legends roster by Season 19. The upcoming Season will be released approximately around Halloween, around October 30, 2023, or October 31, 2023.

Preliminary leaks suggest Conduit will be a Legend for the Support class, naturally carrying the Support passive. With major references relating her to being Crypto's foster sister, the upcoming Season of Apex will be filled with numerous surprises for the community.

