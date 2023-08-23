Apex Legends Season 18: All Assault Class Legends tier list

The Assault Class of Apex Legends are a bunch of chaotic Legends who bring forth an aggressive presence on the battlefield. Gifted with the ability to carry extra stacks of ammunition and the additional access to Assault Class bins, these Legends are perfect for players who seek to run with an aggressive or extremely reckless playstyle.

Today's guide will focus on a comprehensive tier list featuring the best Legends in the Assault class of Apex Legends in Season 18. It will help players arrive at a well-informed decision on which Legend to main, concerning how they perform in the current meta of the game during the tenure of Season 18.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

All Assault Class Legends in Apex Legends ranked from worst to best

Expand Tweet

With the introduction of Class perks, the meta in-game has undergone quite a few changes since Season 16.

Our tier list will divide the Legends into four different categories, namely:

C-tier : The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18.

: The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18. B-tier : Situationally useful Legends who still have a presence in the current meta of Season 18.

: Situationally useful Legends who still have a presence in the current meta of Season 18. A-tier : Viable Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield.

: Viable Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield. S-tier: These Legends are currently meta and must-haves in the Assault class. They are perfect for dominating pubs and grinding through the Ranked ladder.

C-Tier

5) Fuse

Despite being a powerhouse, Fuse has slowly lost his place in the meta within the game. His character demands a fully offensive playstyle, stacking on grenades and knuckle clusters. However, his need on the field is extremely situational, and, more often than not, he can be substituted for someone with comparatively far more variability and versatility in their kit.

B-Tier

4) Mad Maggie

Great at initiating fights and taking the lead, this shotgun-wielding Legend is perfect at taking fights up close and personal in Apex Legends Season 18. Despite her minimal presence in the meta, she has the potential to be extremely powerful in the right hands.

For players who enjoy w-keying at their opponents, Mad Maggie is the perfect Legend to pick up for pub games and roll up against one squad after another.

The only reason she fits in the B-tier is simply because of her lack of viability in the high tiers of Ranked gameplay. Legends such as Bangalore and Ash most definitely outshine her on some grounds.

A-Tier

3) Ballistic

Despite being one of the newest Legends on the roster, Ballistic has found himself in a sweet spot in the A-tier. His abilities are not only great tools to utilize during 1v1 duels but are also critical in team fights during Season 18 of Apex Legends.

With his tactical ability, Ballistic can swiftly shut down any aggressive enemy by overheating their gun and making them an easy target to wipe. Paired with his extremely combative ultimate ability, Tempest, Ballistic enables his team to run anyone down in their sights and eliminate them.

Additionally, Tempest allows Ballistic and his team to have faster reloads, infinite ammo, and increased movement speed. Not only does this help greatly amidst fights, but it also acts as an amazing engagement and initiation tool. We urge players to try him out and be the initiator in most team fights.

2) Ash

Ash has been a dominant force in Apex Legends ever since her release in Season 11. She is an extremely useful asset to have on one's team solely for the amount of information she can bring to the table with her Passive ability.

Ash's Passive allows her to keep a check on her map's live feed as to where players are being eliminated in every team fight. This allows allies to make informed decisions with regard to making aggressive pushes or even taking alternate safe rotations in-game.

Paired with her ultimate ability, Phase Breach, Ash can make a one-way portal that can be used to aggress onto enemy teams or even safely reposition while breaking line-of-sight.

Her potential on the field is endless, and according to us, she is one of the best Legends to pick for your Rank grind during Season 18 of Apex Legends.

S-Tier

1) Bangalore

One of the strongest and most popular Legends in the entire game, Bangalore, still dominates the meta in Apex Legends Season 18. Perfect for solo queuers and even full stacks, Bangalore brings a versatile kit to the battlefield.

With her Passive ability, Double Time, she gets a 30% movement speed buff whenever being shot at, making her extremely nimble. Paired with her tactical ability, she can smoke off sightlines and make way for safe rotations across an open field.

These smokes can be used defensively, but that's not all. Players with Digi-threat sights can use them to demolish enemies through the smokescreen.

Her Ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder, acts as a great displacement tool. It has the potential to disrupt gun fights, create a lot of space, and even allow for some cheeky getaways in sticky situations.

For more Apex Legends tier lists and other guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.