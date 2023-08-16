Apex Legends Season 18: All Support Class Legends tier list

Apex Legends has a diverse cast of 24 Legends, divided into four Classes suited to their kits, namely Assault, Skirmisher, Support, and Controller. As such, it is understandable that players may feel a bit confused while selecting their preferred Legends for gameplay. Today's guide will focus on a comprehensive tier list featuring the best Legends in the Support class of Apex Legends in Season 18.

This guide will help players to make well-informed decisions regarding their Legend selections for upcoming matches. Having said that, let us look at the Legends who serve at the top of the Support Class.

All Support Class Legends in Apex Legends ranked from worst to best

With the release of Season 16, the addition of Class perks has improved the game's overall quality of life. Our tier list will divide the Legends into four different categories, namely:

C-tier : The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18

: The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18 B-tier : Situationally useful Legends who still have a presence in the current meta of Season 18

: Situationally useful Legends who still have a presence in the current meta of Season 18 A-tier : Viable Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield.

: Viable Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield. S-tier: These Legends are currently meta and must-haves in the Support class if players want to dominate their games. Their utility is extremely versatile and can often turn life and death situations around.

C-Tier

5) Lifeline

Apex's combat medic, Lifeline, is amongst the original eight Legends who had joined the game at its inception. Her Tactical ability, D.O.C. Heal Drone, heals all her teammates in a general radius and keeps their health topped up.

Her ultimate ability, Care Package, allows her to call for a quick resupply of healing and survival items and provides improved gear to her teammates and herself. Despite such a solid kit, Lifeline has fallen entirely out of the meta. In the present state, Lifeline's slow playstyle is quite a hindrance rather than useful on the battlefield.

Furthermore, enemies can finish off her allies stuck in the revive animation because her unique revive passive ability disables the use of Knockdown Shields during the animation.

B-Tier

4) Mirage

Mirage's addition to the Support roster in Season 17 was a significant change in Apex Legends. Previously categorized within the Skirmisher class, Mirage is an all-out aggressive Legend with a great range of supportive abilities.

Playing Mirage relies entirely on being creative, sneaky, and deceptive. His kit functions exceptionally well in aggressively pushing enemy teams and providing necessary space when trying to flee from a fight.

His passive ability, Now You See Me, makes him and his teammate invisible whenever he revives or respawns them. This is an extremely useful mechanic, often turning fights around in one's favor. While not in the meta, Mirage is an entertaining Legend who can definitely be a niche pick in Season 18.

A-Tier

3) Gibraltar

A classic and staple pick since the inception of Apex Legends, Gibraltar's presence on the field is parallel to none. This Legend can provide a mix of powerful defensive and offensive utility.

His tactical ability, Dome of Protection, has the potential to block all incoming damage without faltering for the duration of the ability. Not only does it make a great cover in open grounds, but players can also use it to engage in fights without the fear of being hounded by distant third parties.

Furthermore, his ultimate ability, Defensive Bombardment, which was buffed in Season 18, can unleash hell upon enemies and eliminate anyone in its range in the blink of an eye. Gibraltar is definitely A-tier and slowly making his way back into the high echelons of the Apex Legends competitive scene.

2) Newcastle

Despite being one of the under-picked Legends of Season 18, Newcastle has the potential to be A-tier in the game. Featuring a kit capable of claiming and creating a huge amount of space, Newcastle is one of the best Legends in Apex Legends.

His tactical ability, Mobile Shield, is a deployable and moveable shield that he can navigate to suit his needs. This, paired with his passive ability, Retrieve the Wounded, can ensure that Newcastle can revive his downed teammates while in the cover of his Knockdown Shield and Mobile Shield combined.

His ultimate ability, Castle Wall, allows him to leap onto a teammate's position and deploy a barricade of fortified electric walls. While it is an amazing defensive ability, players can use it to claim space, aggress enemies, and even take over the high grounds without worry.

S-Tier

1) Loba

Loba is the best Support Legend in Apex Legends Season 18. With her recent buffs to her tactical ability, Burglar's Best Friend, allows her to be even more versatile with her positioning in the game.

Loba is one of the best solo queue Legends in the game and, better yet, a great Legend to have in one's team. Possessing one of the most valuable ultimates in the game, Loba can provide her team access to the best loot available in an area and an unlimited supply of ammunition.

This Translocating Thief is a highly slippery catch, making her an outstanding supportive fragger in the team. For players who are serious about their grind and want to pick up a Support Legend, Loba is definitely the S-tier meta pick for Season 18 of Apex Legends.

For more Apex Legends guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.