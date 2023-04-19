Apex Legends' 5 best Legends to dominate ranked on World's Edge

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale FPS, Apex Legends, is one of the best games defining the genre. The game features a hero-shooter gameplay style, with Legends equipped with different abilities and passives, adding a whole new aspect to the traditional FPS battle royale genre. Though the game has been out for over four years, constant updates have kept the experience fresh and new. The update in season 16 has completely overhauled the previous class system with a new one, changing quite a core feature of the game.

All the Legends have been organized into different classes following their playstyle and kits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Apex Legends’ 3 best Legend compositions to dominate ranked games on Olympus

Though currently not in rotation, World’s Edge is the most popular map in Apex Legends. For streamers and casuals alike, everyone wants to earn their flashy clips in the zipline buildings as they smash through the lobby. While that’s all fine and good for pubs, ranked calls for a very different playstyle. And with that, here are five of the best Legends you can pick to swipe some easy wins in World’s Edge:

1) Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Easily the top pick on our list, Wraith excels at creating great space with her presence. Her kit allows her to be highly aggressive, deal vast amounts of damage, and return to safety afterward. If her team can follow up with her aggression, Wraith can cause a lot of havoc by being prickly as she maneuvers around with her small hitbox.

Besides being an aggressive powerhouse, she has an excellent repositioning tool. Her ultimate ability, the Dimensional Rift, allows her to transport her team to safety whenever the situation demands it. While she seems straightforward to use on paper, playing Wraith requires mechanical skills and a decent sense of positioning for your team.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

The recent buff to Pathfinder’s passive and ultimate abilities makes him an excellent pick for World’s Edge. His tactical ability, Grappling Hook, is one of the best abilities to push an enemy. Anyone who’s been dealt damage can be quickly finished off by Pathfinder swiftly grappling in. Though there’s not much to his kit, Pathfinder is one of the highest skill-ceiling characters in Apex Legends.

His utility revolves around how mechanically skilled a player uses his tactical and ultimate abilities. Beginners would often find themselves dying quickly because of their massive hitboxes, in contrast to others. However, upon mastery, Pathfinder is one of the most mobile and fearsome Legends to go up against.

3) Bloodhound

Bloodhound in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

A staple pick in World’s Edge for ages, even after the rework, Bloodhound remains a great pick. His conical scanning radius is a great tool to recon nearby areas when pushing or defending an area. Veterans and newbies alike can easily dominate ranked in World’s Edge playing Bloodhound.

Their kit is pretty versatile. Besides providing visual aid in detecting enemies, Bloodhound becomes terrifying to face during their ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt. The increased movement speed, paired with the ability to get an additional 5 seconds upon every knock-down, incentivizes Bloodhound players to be aggressive, chase kills, and make the most out of their ultimate.

4) Gibraltar

Gibraltar in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Gibraltar has been meta in Apex Legends since the early seasons of the game. Even after 16 seasons, Gibraltar remains an excellent and stable pick in the round. This Support Legend is a tremendous brawl-busting addition to the team.

Gibraltar’s kit packs a combination of both defensive and offensive utility. The best part about this tanky Legend is the versatility he offers with his abilities. Players can use his Dome Shield aggressively to engage in a fight, but the impenetrable Dome Shield is a great tool to help provide 360°cover during gunfights.

Stacking his ultimate over an aggressive Dome Shield could be a death sentence for the enemy team. It is one of the most powerful ultimates in the game, potentially being able to wipe an entire team off if they can’t find adequate cover.

5) Loba

Loba in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Loba swiftly joined the meta with the recent Class updates to the game. Her tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend, helps players quickly change positions to either aggress or flee from unfavorable situations. Her ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, provides her entire team with an unlimited source of ammunition and the ability to nick off the best quality items from the vicinity quickly. Her Class Perk also allows her to craft her teammate’s banners and respawn them if they get eliminated during a fight.

Loba can be a great Legend to have on your team. Her abilities balance team utility and mobility for the player to use selfishly if worse comes to worst. She’s not only a tremendous beginner-friendly Legend but an excellent pick for veterans as well.

These Legends can help you up your game when World’s Edge returns in the rotation. The map doesn’t provide any tools for players to navigate, and often picking a Skirmisher or a movement-based Legend would be a player’s best bet on the map. At the game's core, Apex Legends is still a team-based game, and a little communication could decide whether players win or lose their games.

