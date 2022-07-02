5 best landing spots in World’s Edge for Apex Legends Ranked Season 13

The second split of ranked for Apex Legends Season 13 is live from June 28, 2022, and brings players back to World’s Edge. The 13th season of ranked battle royale in Apex Legends introduces a reworked ranked system, with all-new entry costs and points system based on eliminations and placements.

Players will witness a small reset of four divisions in their ranks after the new split has begun, which requires them to climb back to their original ranks and get familiar with the World’s Edge map that will be available in ranked until the end of Apex Season 13. Fortunately, players will not have to worry about this demotion as they are entitled to the rewards associated with the highest-ranked of the current season.

Top five landing spots in World’s Edge during Apex Legends Ranked Season 13

New locations added with latest update to World's Edge (Image via Respawn and EA)

World’s Edge was originally the largest map in Apex Legends until the arrival of Storm Point with Season 11, called Escape. World’s Edge was released with the Season 3 ‘Meltdown’ and is the second map to be available for users to play. Throughout several seasons, World’s Edge has witnessed a lot of map updates, with its latest update back in Season 10 ‘Emergence’.

From the destruction of older POIs to the addition of newer and better areas with decent loot, players will want to drop somewhere where they can safely land and be guaranteed adequate healing items and resources. This article discusses the best POIs to land in World’s Edge during Season 13 of Apex Legends’ ranked:

5) Skyhook

The Skyhook during Season 3 of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn and EA)

With a layout similar to Capitol City, Skyhook is a preferred landing area for squads that want to loot, hold, and fight within buildings. Skyhook provides enough loot for the entire squad, and players can travel to Bloodhound’s Trials, located west of Skyhook, to get even better items by completing the challenges.

With the original destruction of Capitol City, which later got transformed into Fragment East and Fragment West, Skyhook is preferred over Fragment due to its lesser popularity. This enables fewer squads to drop here, thereby minimizing their chances of fighting multiple teams at once or getting third-partied.

4) Launch Site

The Launch Site during Season 6 of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn and EA)

Located all the way south of World’s Edge, Launch Site was introduced in Season 6 of Apex Legends called “Boosted.” The location housed a rocket ship that was removed with the release of Season 7 and became a POI itself in Olympus. Launch Site provides a new form of building architecture in World’s Edge, similar to Countdown and Staging, which were also introduced at the same time.

Launch Site is a great place to land securely due to being located along the corners of World’s Edge, reducing the chances of multiple teams converging here. The location also houses a lot of loot bins and mid-tier loot, as well as replicators and survey beacons that have a good chance of spawning with each new game.

3) Climatizer

The Climatizer during Season 10 of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn and EA)

Climatizer was the latest addition to World’s Edge with the release of Apex Legends Season 10 ‘Emergence’. Located in the North-East portion of World’s Edge, this new POI replaces the previous location Refinery, with two buildings connected using gondolas and also a central looting area connected through crosswalks.

The loot is fairly high-tier with a decent chance of a level 3 or level 4 armor spawning in one of the gondolas. This location has plenty of loot bins, and players can gather enough materials to craft resources through the replicator in Epicenter and Survey Camp located fairly close by.

2) Big Maude

The Big Maude during Season 10 of Apex Legends(Image via Respawn and EA)

The Big Maude is the newest addition to World’s Edge, released as Rampart’s Town Takeover during the Evolution event in Season 10. The Big Maude’s higher rank in this list is not only due to this POI being a singular centralized building, but also because this location houses multiple crafting materials that players can exchange for specialized weapons modded with Rampart’s Splatter Rounds, providing bigger magazine sizes and reduced reload time.

Big Maude is not only useful for getting these strong Rampart modded weapons, but the guaranteed availability of crafting materials would allow players and their squads to craft items or level up their armor either in Lava City or Geyser. This would immensely help in the late game when players might still be stuck with poor loot.

1) Countdown

The Countdown during Season 6 of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn and EA)

Countdown takes the number one spot due to multiple factors that result in this POI being so beneficial in both casual and competitive play. First and foremost, Countdown contains a central unlockable floor that guarantees two blue level 2 armors, purple level 3, or gold level 4 armor spawning. Besides providing an early game advantage, players can also level up their armor if a replicator spawns in this location.

Secondly, the Countdown is located close to Bloodhound’s Trial and Skyhook, so players can either go for higher-tier loot or fight for points in Skyhook with better armors respectively. Countdown’s location, being on the western side of World’s Edge, makes it less frequented by players as they usually tend to land somewhere close to or in Fragment. Similar to Launch Site, Countdown has four enclosed areas which only have three. This favors defensive legends that could fortify the location if the ring converges towards it.

Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

