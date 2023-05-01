Apex Legends reveals Ballistic's abilities in their latest trailer

Apex Legends revealed Ballistic's much-awaited kit and abilities with their latest gameplay trailer on May 1, 2023. The trailer showcased the gunslinger's abilities and various changes coming with the arrival of the latest season on May 9, 2023. The veteran of the Thunderdome games finally makes an appearance on the battlefield, and that too with a bang.

Ballistic's all abilities in Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal

With Ballistic's latest addition to the Legend roster, Apex Legends is set to become even more chaotic and fun. The community is thrilled with the reveal of the newest Legend. Season 16's update introduced the Class system to Apex Legends, a great addition benefitting all the Legends on the roster.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.



Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!



: go.ea.com/Wq89D Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark! Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery. Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!🔗: go.ea.com/Wq89D https://t.co/4YWU5rBgcp

Ballistic joins the game as part of the Assault class, accessing its perks. He is provided access to hidden loot in red Weapon Supply Bins for high-value attachments and grenades. He can additionally carry an extra stack of ammo in each inventory slot.

The following are his abilities as announced by Respawn:

Passive Ability: Sling

Ballistic can store a third weapon in the sling. He can access it via inventory or the Character Utility Action. The weapon that is equipped in the Sling cannot take any additional attachments.

Tactical Ability: Whistler

Ballistic shoots a projectile that overheats an enemy's gun as they shoot. Overheating causes damage to the weapon bearer. This ability can be used by holding onto the Tactical button to lock onto enemies.

Ultimate Ability: Tempest

When Ballistic's ultimate ability is activated, nearby teammates receive buffs to their kits. They get faster reloads, faster-unarmed movement speeds, and infinite ammo. Furthermore, Ballistic's sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold rarity.

Ballistic carries a very aggressive kit, capable of tactically silencing his enemies. This assault-class veteran would be a great addition to the Apex games with the upcoming Season 17: Arsenal. Players can get access to him with the launch of Season 17 and unlock the Legend for 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins.

Poll : 0 votes