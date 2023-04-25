Apex Legends announces changes to ranked playlist, maps, and more for upcoming Season 17

With Season 17 of Apex Legends right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has announced various changes coming to the game. In the latest trailer, the new Legend 'Ballistic' is introduced to players. Furthermore, changes to not the rank system, firing range, and World's Edge have been revealed as well. A brand new segment, 'Weapon Mastery,' will also be implemented for players to grind.

Apex Legends @PlayApex You usually only get one shot...but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. You usually only get one shot...but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. https://t.co/LbmUEyujce

Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal - ranked updates, map changes, and more

Set to drop on May 9, 2023, Season 17 is out to bring much-awaited changes to a variety of things that need to be addressed in Apex Legends.

Changes to World's Edge

Changes to World's Edge (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While changes to the map aren't confirmed, players eagerly await modifications to be made to World's Edge. While a solid map for the competitive segment, it has often been criticized by the casual player base as being repetitive and stagnant.

Ranked updates

Ranked Updates (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Professional players and the ranked player base have always been in contention with how the whole ranked system played out. The announcement of changes coming to the rank system gives players a breath of fresh air. Players will be able to grind for a new Rank with changes coming to the system soon.

Firing range changes

Firing range changes (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The firing range seems to be getting quite a few extensive changes. Respawn quotes the range being majorly expanded.

Weapon mastery

Weapon Mastery (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Respawn Entertainment announces a whole new segment for weapon mastery. Never seen before, players will seemingly be granted rewards upon completion of challenges with weapons of their choice.

Players can expect these changes to come as soon as the new Season of Apex Legends drops on May 9, 2023. Season 16: Revelry brought a lot of positive changes upon its arrival. Judging from the recent announcement, it can be safely inferred that Season 17: Arsenal is walking the same path.

Poll : 0 votes