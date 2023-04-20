Apex Legends' 3 best Legend compositions to dominate ranked games on World's Edge 

World's Edge, released in Season 3 of Apex Legends, is possibly the game's most popular map among casuals and pros alike. Often considered one of the most balanced maps for ALGS, World's Edge features a competitive yet healthy atmosphere, making it a great map pick for ranked. Since its release, the map has seen a variety of developments.

The POIs are spread out in close vicinity, promoting fights between teams. Simultaneously, the design of the map has enough cover for players to retreat or escape if need be. The environment of World's Edge also has some hazards that players must be aware of to avoid falling to their deaths.

Apex Legends' three best Legend compositions to dominate ranked games on World's Edge

Though currently not in rotation, World's Edge remains quite a constant map that keeps returning to the map pool. The terrain and architecture of the map in Apex Legends allow all the Legend classes to excel. The recent overhaul in the class system with the release of Season 16: Revelry definitely improves the pick rate of many Legends that were once considered useless in the meta.

This article looks at three of the top team compositions that we believe will help you quickly climb up the ladder and reach your desired rank.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

1) The Zone Composition

The Zone Composition in Apex Legends(image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

The Zone compositions in Apex Legends are centered around playing for placement in the final ring. A great zone team would consist of Valkyrie, Caustic, and Crypto. This trio has the best of all worlds and can be a great side to play deep in the final circles of the game.

Caustic, with his latest Class Perk, can locate the upcoming ring. His Nox Gas Traps provide the team with a great defensive stronghold both in the open and especially in closed structures.

Valkyrie's ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, is key to this composition. The team can reposition themselves to the ideal location after gaining knowledge of the zone. Furthermore, her tactical ability, Missile Swarm, is great at holding off any aggressors by stunning them and dealing 25 damage.

The surveillance expert, Crypto, can use his tactical ability, Surveillance Drone, to scan and recon the entire perimeter of the team. It adds a lot to the impact of making calculated decisions on the battlefield.

Overall, this team composition is perfectly suited to gain a lot of information and play off it. The key to being a good zone side is having patience and capitalizing on the correct opportunities.

2) The All-Out Aggressive Squad

The All-Out Aggressive Squad in Apex Legends(image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Composed of three of the most aggressive legends, Octane, Bloodhound, and Horizon, this stack is perfect for those who seek a ton of action in Apex Legends. Equipped with highly mobile and aggressive kits, these three Legends are best suited to sniffing out action and taking team fights, one after the other.

Bloodhound's recon ability can aid the team in surveilling the hostiles. Paired with Horizon's Black Hole and a couple of grenades, the team can be absolutely demolished in seconds. Octane's Jump Pad allows the side to chase and track down any survivors and earn themselves Kill Points (KP).

While not sustainable for most players in the ranked scenario, those with experience, mechanical and positional proficiency can make the most out of this stack and easily earn a win.

3) The Dynamic Trio

The Dynamic Trio in Apex Legends(image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Wraith, Rampart, and Valkyrie form quite the dynamic trio in Apex Legends. The stack has the option to switch between an aggressive and defensive playstyle. Rampart's utility is key to making the switch. Her Amped Cover not only provides a place to hide during gunfights, but also deals increased damage when shot through.

Wraith and Valkyrie both provide exceptional rotational tools. They have great compatibility in allowing both long and short-distance repositioning. Valkyrie provides great utility by stunning enemies with her tactical ability, Missile Swarm. Wraith and Rampart could potentially eliminate anyone that is stunned without much of a hurdle.

Finally, Rampart's ultimate, Mobile Minigun "Sheila," is the ultimate defensive tool to scare away any potentially aggressive teams. It has the ability to instantly shred any target in front of it in mere seconds.

Apex Legends provides a roster filled with various Legends, each possessing unique quirks and abilities. Players can use this tier list to find their desired playstyle in World's Edge and experiment with different Legends accordingly. The best part about the game is that it allows for great flexibility. With the right playstyle and adequate game nous, almost all the Legends could be made viable in World's Edge.

Poll : 0 votes