Apex Legends reveals new Legend Ballistic in latest trailer for Season 17

Respawn Entertainment has introduced the latest Legend for Apex Legends Season 17 in a recent trailer. August Montgomery Brinkman, popularly known as Ballistic, has been confirmed to be the newest addition to the game's roster. He's set to make his debut with the onset of the new season on May 9, 2023.

Ballistic's introduction to the game was leaked by data miners a few months ago. Respawn Entertainment has now finally confirmed his addition, and the community is overjoyed.

Apex Legends' newest Legend Ballistic: Class, leaked abilities, and more

Apex Legends @PlayApex You usually only get one shot...but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. You usually only get one shot...but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. https://t.co/LbmUEyujce

According to Apex Legends lore, Ballistic is a former competitor of the Thunderdome Games, making him a formidable foe. He steps back into the ring to prevent his son from competing and takes his place instead.

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Ballistic would be joining the Assault class of combatants. He will have access to the added perks of carrying extra ammo and exclusive accessibility to Smart Loot-bins, which were introduced in Season 16.

Thordan Smash @Thordansmash Imagine if Apex Legends had a tactical that fires a bullet that if lands make the enemy put away their weapon. An ability of that Caliber would make people go Ballistic. Imagine if Apex Legends had a tactical that fires a bullet that if lands make the enemy put away their weapon. An ability of that Caliber would make people go Ballistic.

Ballistic's abilities have not been officially announced. However, leaks regarding the topic, which surfaced in December last year, have garnered quite a bit of traction.

Since there is no official confirmation regarding Ballistic's abilities, the leaks are mere speculation, and what they reveal might not make it into the final build of the game.

Ballistic's leaked abilities

Ballistic's leaked abilities in Apex Legends (Image via youtube.com/@PWNHUB)

1) Passive ability | Weapon Sling – A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

2) Tactical ability | Smart Bullet – Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target.

3) Ultimate ability | Weapon Enhancer – When activated nearby, teammates get a buff applied. It gives faster reloads, unarmed movement speed, and infinite ammo. Ballistic’s sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold.

KralRindo @kralrindo one of ballistic abilities



Seems like it locks the enemy weapon for a time one of ballistic abilitiesSeems like it locks the enemy weapon for a time 👀 one of ballistic abilitiesSeems like it locks the enemy weapon for a time https://t.co/005jVkSxQO

The latest Apex Legends trailer hints at Ballistic possessing an ability that jams people's weapons. However, every claim regarding Ballistic's abilities is speculation, and nothing has been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment so far.

Nevertheless, players are excited for more updates as the latest season's launch date slowly edges closer.

