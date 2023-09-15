Fuse's Heirloom will make its way to Apex Legends with the release of the Harbingers Collection Event. Featuring numerous new cosmetics, the event is set to bring forth a plethora of balance changes to Legends and weapons within the game. The Harbingers Collection Event will also feature a new makeover for World's Edge, presenting World's Edge After Dark, a hellish variant of the staple map.

Our article will explore all the details associated with Fuse's Heirloom, the Razor's Edge, and help players find easy access to unlocking the Heirloom within the game. For a more detailed brief on the process, read below.

Unlocking Fuse's Heirloom in Apex Legends: Release date, how to unlock, price, and more

Fuse's Heirloom, the Razor's Edge, will be available in Apex Legends upon the release of the brand-new Harbingers Collection Event. This event will go live on September 19, 2023, around 10 am PT/ 1 am ET/ 6 pm BST, and will remain active until October 3, 2023.

How to unlock

There are mainly two ways to unlock the Fuse Heirloom—You can do so either by completing the entire Collection Event (i.e., without Heirloom Shards) or by using Heirloom Shards. Our guide will cover both methods.

Completing Harbingers Collection Event to unlock Fuse Heirloom

Following the traditional path of Collection Events, Fuse's Heirloom is the grand reward that will be available to players upon collecting all Harbinger Event packs within the game.

Follow these steps to unlock the Razor's Edge in Apex Legends:

Upon the release of Harbinger's Collection Event, visit the Event store. Use your available Crafting Metals to unlock as many Epic rarity cosmetics. Purchase the necessary Apex Coins to unlock all 24 Event cosmetics available in the Collection Event. Upon completing the Collection Event, you will get instantaneous access to Fuse's Razor's Edge Heirloom.

Using Heirloom Shards

Those who already have spare Heirloom shards in their inventory can follow these steps to unlock the Razor's Edge:

Visit the in-game Store page of Apex Legends. Relocate to the Heirloom tab. Unlock Razor's Edge using 150 Heirloom Shards.

It must be noted that this method will only be available after the conclusion of the Collection Event. The new Heirloom will only transferred to the Heirloom store after their special release event is over, i.e., on October 3, 2023.

Price

Those who have no Crafting Metals to spare will need to purchase a total of 16,800 Apex Coins to get all 24 Harbinger Event Packs. The approximate valuation is around $170, or the equivalent price in your local currency.

The break-down in terms of purchasing the Apex Coins will be as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

You can also avail special event offers, which will be available in the Store tab in order to make your Heirloom purchase a little bit more economical.

For more Apex Legends content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.