Apex Legends new Twitch Drop wave: How to get, rewards, and more

Apex Legends recently started a fresh Twitch Drop campaign for the community, with rewards that can be claimed without spending a single dime. However, there are a few criteria associated with the items that you must complete on the streaming platform to claim the gifts on your account. The entire drop wave is being hosted to promote the current Final Fantasy collaboration.

Apex Legends is a fast-paced and vibrant battle royale where you can show off your skills and skins at the same time. Electronic Arts (EA) released it as a free-to-play game and raked in profits through microtransactions on several skin bundles. This entire free drops campaign is being held to attract more players to the new Final Fantasy 7 event and its paid cosmetics.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Twitch rewards for Apex Legends.

How to get Apex Legends & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event Twitch Drops?

Expand Tweet

Here is how you can get your hands on the Apex Legends items through Twitch:

Turn on your web browser and go to the official Twitch website.

Log in to your account and visit the channel of any Apex Legends streamer who has drops enabled.

Once you start watching the stream, you must clock in 1 hour of view time to unlock the first reward.

You can get the next gift by watching a total of 2 hours of the battle royale’s stream on Twitch.

Make sure that your account is connected to your EA account.

It is important to note that you can get the drops only by watching the content creators that were officially listed by the publisher. Make sure to watch their live streams soon, as the rewards will be removed from the platform after January 30, 2024.

The event started on January 21, 2024, so the community has a lot of time to ensure everyone can get their rewards.

What are the Twitch rewards?

Twitch drops (Image via Twitch.tv)

Here are the rewards you can get through Twitch:

Hello Darling (1 hour)

Keep the Spark (2 hours)

Once you unlock the first reward, the timer will reset, and you must accumulate another hour of watch time for the second item. These cosmetics should reach your account within a day, but in case of any issues, you can contact the official support teams at Twitch and EA for further assistance.

Apex Legends streamers to watch for Twitch drops

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the creators you can watch to secure the new Twitch drops:

AUCHEEZY

JANEY

PLAYITSHADY

FPS_SAKU

NIAMOCHA

POTTUX

FTYAAAAN

NICOHMYGOD

STAYCATIONTG

HALTV

OTTR

YOOJIN

You can watch the streams of any of these listed players on Twitch and start raking in hours to get the drops. Since the timer counts your overall watch time, you can switch to other broadcasters on the list without resetting your progress.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and check out more guides, updates, and news.

5 best Warzone alternatives 2024 || Who will receive the next Heirloom || Mid season (Season 19) patch notes || Final Fantasy 7 crossover