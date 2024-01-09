Apex Legends mid-season update patch notes (Season 19): Legend changes, weapon changes, map updates, and more

The Apex Legends mid-season update will go live on January 9, 2023. This will bring forth numerous additions to the game, with its major highlight being the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover. Along with this, the developers have ensured that the competitive integrity of Apex is maintained and have accordingly incorporated numerous changes to be enforced with the Apex Legends mid-season update.

As discussed above, some much-needed weapon and legend re-balancing has been implemented and will be discussed at length in our article. For a detailed brief, read below.

Apex Legends mid-season update patch notes for Season 19

With a range of new updates docketed, the Apex Legends mid-season update patch for Season 19 is brimming with content. We expect the competitive meta to be shaken up quite a bit with these new changes.

Balance updates

Crafting Rotation changes

R-301 and Volt leaves the crafter

Hemlok and Alternator enters the crafter

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) - Weapons

Mastiff

Tactical reload time reduced to 0.9 (was 1.03)

Empty reload time reduced to 1.6 (was 1.7)

Draw Time reduced to 0.45 (was 0.8)

R99

Damage reduced to 11 (was 12)

CAR SMG

Damage reduced to 12 (was 13)

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) - Legends

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes

Now require line-of-sight to an enemy player to activate

Spikes that have not been activated will still slow players

Horizon

Improved Horizon audio to make “falls” less silent

Hard landing audio adjusted to match other legends

Soft Landings now play audio in world ( not just for Horizon )

Gravity Lift exit audio range increased to make it easier to hear characters who exit

Newcastle

Castle Wall: impact will now destroy Conduit’s Energy Barricade mines

Mobile Shield: can now be destroyed by enemy Crypto EMP

Delayed balance adjustments from the season 19.0 patch are now fully integrated

Rampart

Amped Walls are no longer destroyed by friendly Crypto EMP or Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) - Maps

Map Rotation

Kings Canyon

Storm Point

World's Edge

Storm Point changes

Added and adjusted cover at ZEUS Station & ECHO HQ

Added Ring Console to Coastal Camp

Added Trident to Barometer

Adjusted the position of the Ring Console, Survey Beacon, and Crafting Station at Lightning Rod

Reduced volume of ambient audio at ZEUS Station & ECHO HQ

Removed Ring Console, Survey Beacon, and Crafting Station from Thunder Watch

Resolved a number of additional bugs and rat spots

Restored missing Ring Console at Command Center

ECHO HQ

Added four new staircases at ECHO HQ to improve vertical navigation around the perimeter

Rooftop of ECHO HQ is now out of bounds. Zipline and rooftop hatch have been removed

Wattson’s Pylon

Adjusted position of the ziplines at Wattson's Pylon to improve consistency of mantle jumping

Reduced amount of ultra-rare loot at Wattson's Pylon

ZEUS Station

Added additional cover and ziplines at ZEUS Station for mixtape modes only

Increased the speed of the redeploy balloon zipline at ZEUS Station by 25%

MIXTAPE Map Rotation

Control

Hammond Labs and Production Yard are out

Lava Siphon and Caustic Treatment are in

Gun Run

The Core, Estates, and Wattson’s Pylon are out

Skulltown, Fragment East, and ZEUS Station are in

TDM

ZEUS Station, Skulltown, and Phase Runner are out

Wattson’s Pylon, Party Crasher, and Overflow are in

New

Added new Legend voice lines that occasionally play on respawn

Lowered Ratings reward for assists in Control 5 per assist (was 20)

This is in response to a recent change where we started counting assists in Control and TDM based on the whole team and not just within your individual squad

World Systems

Extended Supply Bins

Added a cap to the number of heat shields a team can receive from the secret drawer

Added a cap to the number of medkits a team can receive from the secret drawer

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) - Bug Fixes

Firing Range: players dying with a Nessie in their inventory will no longer find the Nessie deleted. Sorry Nessie Hunters!

Players no longer get stuck due to spamming holosprays while skydiving

Players no longer drop out of Wraith’s portal before reaching the other side

Resolved small chance of getting 5 items in secret drawer of Extended Supply Bins

Resolved bug preventing audio engine from properly utilizing fast storage drives when reading compressed audio data

Startup logo video audio volume now respects the master volume slider

Storm Point: players should now be able to use Evac Tower through the ceiling hatch in Command Center

Trident collision should no longer occasionally push players through walls and floors

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19)- Legend bug fixes

Ash : Ultimate can no longer be used with Tridents to get under map

: Ultimate can no longer be used with Tridents to get under map Bloodhound : Niflheim Hundr skin’s raven now white (was black)

: Niflheim Hundr skin’s raven now white (was black) Catalyst

Piercing Spikes ability description now shows the correct max number of traps

Piercing Spikes can now be pinged again

Ultimate no longer shows as ready in inventory without being fully charged

Conduit

Fixed Energy Barricade V-Shape deployment when looking directly at the ground

Tactical can no longer be used on respawning team still in dropship

Crypto : fixed Crypto taking ring damage while standing in a heat shield if controlling his drone in the ring

: fixed Crypto taking ring damage while standing in a heat shield if controlling his drone in the ring Loba : restored movement speed while holding Tactical if it was activated while standing still

: restored movement speed while holding Tactical if it was activated while standing still Mad Maggie

Fixed damage numbers not showing correctly when hitting Revenant’s ultimate shroud with Wrecking Ball

Passive no longer works through Catalyst’s walls

Revenant : no longer occasionally becomes invincible during his ultimate if his shroud is broken while marked by Vantage’s Sniper

: no longer occasionally becomes invincible during his ultimate if his shroud is broken while marked by Vantage’s Sniper Vantage : corrected Sniper Ult bullets damage to marked targets when breaking Gibraltar’s arm shield or Revenant’s ultimate shroud

: corrected Sniper Ult bullets damage to marked targets when breaking Gibraltar’s arm shield or Revenant’s ultimate shroud Wattson: Ultimate correctly recharges shields when placed after Bangalore’s smoke

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19)- Game mode bug fixes

Abilities that outline players should no longer stop functioning after killing an enemy

Silence abilities should no longer cancel auto healing

Voice chat is no longer heard outside of the squad in TDM and Control

Control

Caustic Treatment: weapons cannot be used on the supply ship

Damage not taken while inside the respawn ship

Players no longer occasionally spawn in a skydive state when respawning on Kings Canyon

Players no longer lose invulnerability while still on the dropship when spawning on the MRB

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19) - Code Optimizations

Fixed issue with dynamic resolution not reacting fast enough to high graphics load. Improves frame rate stability on consoles

DX12 (PC) video memory (VRAM) usage is now reduced by 1.5 - 2GB

DX12 (PC) improved graphics performance with parallelization of rendering workloads

Upgraded Nvidia Reflex SDK to v1.8 and adds support for latency markers

Apex Legends mid-season update (Season 19)- Quality of Life changes

Legends

Conduit

Improved visibility for jammers

Ultimate SFX can no longer be heard in other Firing Range instances

Mirage’s Decoys

Improved issues against terrain that would cause destruction/floating

Any destroyed by terrain will now be refunded

Improved to more correctly copy the ADS state of the player

No longer mimic reviving or execution animations

Newcastle

Voice line added when Newcastle removes one of his own Castle Wall segments

Newcastle

Voice line added when Newcastle removes one of his own Castle Wall segments