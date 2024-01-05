The Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event is going live on January 9, 2024, and fans are excited as it packs some of the hottest additions from the latter title. From brand-new weapons and character cosmetics to new game modes and Heirloom, Apex players have a lot in store in the new update.

The upcoming event will see a town takeover from the Final Fantasy crew, replacing the ongoing battle royale game mode. It features unique gimmicks, such as using Cloud's special Buster Sword, which has been incorporated with some interesting abilities.

What is the new event in Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover?

As discussed above, the Final Fantasy 7 takeover will be featured as the new event game mode in Apex Legends Season 19. While elements of the battle royale game will remain the same, players will have access to the power of the Buster Sword R2R5.

This unique new item will be exclusively available in Care Packages across the map. It will feature special powers, which will not only allow players to deal with light and heavy melee damage using the weapon but also block incoming damage. There is also a special attack assigned to the weapon, which can be unlocked by filling out the Limit-break meter.

What is the Buster Sword R5 in Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover?

Other than being an integral part of the Town Takeover by Final Fantasy, Cloud's Buster Sword R2R5 will also be featured as an Heirloom in the game. As per official reports, this cosmetic will be available for a limited time.

Unlike other Heirlooms, developers have confirmed that the Buster Sword R2R5 will not be featured in the Mythic Store, implying that it will only be available for the duration of this event.

Event-exclusive skins in the Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover

The new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event will see the release of numerous Iconic rarity Legends and weapon cosmetics. These include previously datamined cosmetics for Horizon, such as Aerith, and Hacker 1st Class for Crypto.

The list of Legends who will be getting a new Iconic skin include:

Wraith Horizon Wattson Crypto Valkyrie Newcastle

Furthermore, the weapons that will be receiving this brand-new rarity of cosmetics include:

R99 SMG R-301 Assault Rifle Wingman Pistol Sentinel Sniper Rifle Mastiff Shotgun Charge Rifle Spitfire LMG C.A.R. SMG Longbow Sniper Rifle Nemesis Assault Rifle

Twitch Drops

Last but not least, a whole new stack of Twitch drops has also been introduced for the upcoming event. These include the following items:

'Eyes on you' Sticker (Unlockable between January 12, 2024 - January 21, 2024) 'Someone's watching you' Sticker (Unlockable between January 21, 2024 - January 30, 2024)

To unlock these four stickers, players must watch dedicated Apex Legends Twitch streams for a total of two hours each week. Upon doing so, they will have access to these items in their in-game inventories.

For more Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 crossover news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.