A popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, HYPERMYST, has uncovered game files indicating that an upcoming cosmetic bundle will be released for two characters in the game. Codenamed the OP Bundle, the leaker has claimed that the pack will be exclusively available for Fuse and Octane for a limited period. However, no release date has been disclosed.

This article takes a look at the upcoming skins for both characters, their expected price, and the release window for the bundle.

Apex Legends OP bundle: All expected cosmetics, release window, and more

HYPERMYST speculates the upcoming OP Bundle for Fuse and Octane will feature unique select screen animations and skydive emotes. This will be similar to the previously launched Stories of the Outlands bundle for Bangalore, and the Valkyrie Launch bundle, which featured similar gimmicks.

Despite being in the game since Season 1, Octane has yet to receive his very own select screen animation. Furthermore, he remains one of the only Legends to have the least amount of skydive emotes, making this bundle a definite purchase for players who are dedicated to playing as the character.

We speculate that this bundle will be priced anywhere between 3000-5000 Apex Coins if sold together. If the skins are sold individually, with their respective emotes and animations, there is a strong possibility that they will be priced at 3000 Apex Coins, similar to Valkyrie and Ash's Launch bundles.

We also expect the developer to release this bundle with the mid-season update for Season 19, which could arrive sometime in January.

Apex Legends "End of Year Sale" Season 19

The End of Year Sale for Season 19 is right around the corner. This time, players will have access to unique and exclusive cosmetics but not weapon recolors. The event will feature skins for the following weapons:

Wingman C.A.R. SMG Longbow Sniper Rifle Charge Rifle

This sale will go live on December 26, 2023, and players can expect these new cosmetics to be priced between 1000-2500 Apex Coins. We also speculate that some of these cosmetics will be paired with 60-100 Apex Pack bundles, jacking up their prices to around 6000 Apex Coins.

