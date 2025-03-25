Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes: Skirmisher class overhaul, new universal heirloom, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes are here, and with the latest update going live on March 25, 2025, fans can finally tune into the new content released with the mid-seasonal update. The brand-new patch gives us insight into the major changes that the developers have implemented to make the game even more fun, and to enhance player retention.
This article will provide a detailed look into the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes. Read below to know more.
Skirmisher class updates with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
You might’ve seen this one coming: it’s the Skirmisher's time to shine with our mid-season update. Many Skirmisher Legends are well known for using their mobility to either lead the charge into a fight or rotate early looking for one (leaving their allies behind). With this in mind, we wanted to give them a chance to turn that inherent nature into squad utility and allow their allies to keep up with their high-mobility playstyle. We also wanted Skirmishers to feel free to be more aggressive with their abilities—knowing that if they perform, they’ll be able to earn that free charge to quickly escape or stay in the fight longer. Our hope is that Skirmishers are more confident diving into a fight and staying alive if they do well, and their squad is more likely to be close behind if they don’t.
- Trailblazer: Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards your allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus as per the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes.
- Charged Knock: Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knockExtra charge lasts for 30s or until used
- Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead
- HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage according to the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes.
Alongside these new perks, most of our Skirmisher Legends have received updates to their abilities, Legend Upgrades, or both. And the Skirmisher’s perfect pairing, SMGs, are getting some buffs as well.
Power Sword Royale LTM with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
With the debut of the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes, the Power Sword is in your hands…if you can find it that is. At the beginning of each match and once per round, a Power Sword will spawn and be up for grabs. Imbued with strength and close-range attacks, you can wield this new piece to launch energy slashes while ADSing which also provides some additional defensive coverage.
All map rotations with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
Pubs
- E-District
- King’s Canyon
- Storm Point
Ranked
- E-District
- King’s Canyon
- Storm Point
Mixtape (March 25-May 5, 2025)
- TDM: Skull Town, Fragment, Zeus Station, Estates
- Control: Barometer, Caustic, Labs, Production Yard
- Gun Run: Wattson, Estates, Skull Town, Fragment
All new modes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
Pubs: Trios & Duos (March 25-May 5, 2025)
Pubs LTM: Power Sword Royale (March 25-April 14, 2025)
- A new Pub Trios Event mode that includes the Power Sword!
- Power Sword spawns at the beginning of a match and once per round
- Power Sword Event Melee Weapon with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
- Strong and fast close-range attacks
- Longer range coverage with the ability to launch energy slashes with ADS
- Provides defensive coverage by absorbing incoming damage with ADS
- Can produce an energy blast that hinders nearby enemy players and buffs nearby allies
LTM: April Fools(April 1-April 7, 2025)
- In collaboration with Creator Commissioner: Apryze
- A remixed April Fools mode returns with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes!
LTM: Solos (April 8-April 14, 2025)
- In collaboration with Creator Commissioner: Apryze
- Solos returns with some twists! Now features 30-player matches
- The systems’ balance and Ring timings have been adjusted accordingly
- Respawn TokenAll players start the match with 1 Respawn Token, allowing them to redeploy after dying
- Late in the match, respawning will be disabled and players with a Respawn Token are awarded a large amount of EVO
- Unlike Redemption Trios, the Respawn Token is not found in loot and is not a Survival item
- Arsenals and Kitted WeaponsArsenals will upgrade the weapon by 1 tier until Purple, and Gold upgrade is available once the Loot Bin reset has been triggered
- If a higher-tier scope is equipped on a lower-tiered weapon, the upgrade will preserve the custom scope selection
- If no scope is equipped, the upgrade will grant the scope of the next upgrade
All Ranked changes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
- Scoring Update: Kills, Assists, and Participations after the 8th will be worth 50% (was 6th)
NEW Split Reset Rule
Introducing the new Tier-based Split Reset rule: Every split system will reset players to the lowest division of their last split rank tier:
- There will be no RP reset from Rookie IV to Rookie I, players will keep the RP they have from the last split
- Bronze IV to I resets to Bronze IV 1000 RP
- Silver IV to I resets to Silver IV 3250 RP (with +250 demotion protection)
- Gold IV to I resets to Gold IV 5750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)
- Platinum IV to I resets to Platinum IV 8750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)
- Diamond IV and III resets to Platinum III 9250 RP
- Diamond II and I resets to Platinum II 10000 RP
- Master and above resets to Platinum I 11000 RP
All bug fixes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
- Certain Loot Bins once again refill properly after the bin reset
- Fixed rare server crash
- Fixed an exploit that would allow cheaters to crash the server
- Fixed "unknown" player ranks due to late loading being incorrectly shown as Rookie. If a player's rank is not known by the time the Skill Display has loaded, those players' ranks are now hidden.
- Opened extended supply bins will no longer show an icon after a Legend Upgrade
- Peacekeeper will no longer occasionally fire two shots at once while sliding
- Spider Den loot now reflects the current loot pool
- Tridents will no longer be sent flying when boarded
Arsenals
- Ensured Arsenal upgrade VFX shows on both Akimbo weapons
- Arsenals will now provide the correct amount of ammo after Loot Bins & Arsenals reset
- Prevented rare bug where Evo Harvesters spawn inside Arsenals
- Rebinding keys no longer prevents using the “Highlight Arsenals” map button
- Upgrading a charged Sentinel or Rampage no longer removes the weapon charge
- Restored correct weapon animation while upgrading at an Arsenal
Legends
- Crypto: EMP VFX now matches the distance you could get hit at
- Lifeline: Now revives at Support class speeds when silenced and is able to deploy D.O.C. to revive
- Newcastle: Can once again move his mobile shield while downed
Every Quality-of-life change with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
- Improved consistency when interacting with bleeding out squadmate near small doors
- Pinging from a Zipline now won’t ping the Zipline itself
- Legend Upgrade prompt will no longer disappear when taking damage by the ring. All other damage types continue to close the prompt.
Audio updates with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes
- Reduced audible distance of persistent sound on Ballistic while Ult is active (friendly reduced more than enemy)
- Reduced volume of: Alter's active Void Nexus idling
- Ash's Snare persistent sound for self and squad
- Catalyst's Tac and Ult also reduced Barricade volume and audible distance for self and squad
- Caustic gas cloud persistent sound (initial burst unchanged)
- Mad Maggie's Wrecking Ball speed burst persistent sound
- Persistent smoke for Bangalore Tac (initial burst unchanged)
- Reduced volume and audible distance of Ballistic's Whistler persistent sound for self and squad
- Mad Maggie's Riot Drill persistent sound
- Slight volume reduction of Bangalore’s Ult rocket impacts and explosions at distances greater than pose a threat
- Crypto’s Drone relative to FOV to help with determining location
- Seer’s Exhibit heart emitter when not in player FOV to help with determining location
That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news.
