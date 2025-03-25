Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes: Skirmisher class overhaul, new universal heirloom, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes are here, and with the latest update going live on March 25, 2025, fans can finally tune into the new content released with the mid-seasonal update. The brand-new patch gives us insight into the major changes that the developers have implemented to make the game even more fun, and to enhance player retention.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed look into the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

Skirmisher class updates with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

You might’ve seen this one coming: it’s the Skirmisher's time to shine with our mid-season update. Many Skirmisher Legends are well known for using their mobility to either lead the charge into a fight or rotate early looking for one (leaving their allies behind). With this in mind, we wanted to give them a chance to turn that inherent nature into squad utility and allow their allies to keep up with their high-mobility playstyle. We also wanted Skirmishers to feel free to be more aggressive with their abilities—knowing that if they perform, they’ll be able to earn that free charge to quickly escape or stay in the fight longer. Our hope is that Skirmishers are more confident diving into a fight and staying alive if they do well, and their squad is more likely to be close behind if they don’t.

Ad

Trending

Trailblazer : Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards your allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus as per the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes.

: Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards your allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus as per the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes. Charged Knock : Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knockExtra charge lasts for 30s or until used

: Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knockExtra charge lasts for 30s or until used Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead

HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage according to the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes.

Ad

Alongside these new perks, most of our Skirmisher Legends have received updates to their abilities, Legend Upgrades, or both. And the Skirmisher’s perfect pairing, SMGs, are getting some buffs as well.

Power Sword Royale LTM with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

With the debut of the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes, the Power Sword is in your hands…if you can find it that is. At the beginning of each match and once per round, a Power Sword will spawn and be up for grabs. Imbued with strength and close-range attacks, you can wield this new piece to launch energy slashes while ADSing which also provides some additional defensive coverage.

Ad

All map rotations with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Pubs

E-District

King’s Canyon

Storm Point

Ranked

E-District

King’s Canyon

Storm Point

Mixtape (March 25-May 5, 2025)

TDM: Skull Town, Fragment, Zeus Station, Estates

Control: Barometer, Caustic, Labs, Production Yard

Gun Run: Wattson, Estates, Skull Town, Fragment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: All weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update

All new modes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Pubs: Trios & Duos (March 25-May 5, 2025)

Pubs LTM: Power Sword Royale (March 25-April 14, 2025)

A new Pub Trios Event mode that includes the Power Sword!

Power Sword spawns at the beginning of a match and once per round

Power Sword Event Melee Weapon with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Strong and fast close-range attacks

Longer range coverage with the ability to launch energy slashes with ADS

Provides defensive coverage by absorbing incoming damage with ADS

Can produce an energy blast that hinders nearby enemy players and buffs nearby allies

Ad

LTM: April Fools(April 1-April 7, 2025)

In collaboration with Creator Commissioner: Apryze

A remixed April Fools mode returns with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes!

LTM: Solos (April 8-April 14, 2025)

In collaboration with Creator Commissioner: Apryze

Solos returns with some twists! Now features 30-player matches

The systems’ balance and Ring timings have been adjusted accordingly

Respawn TokenAll players start the match with 1 Respawn Token, allowing them to redeploy after dying

Late in the match, respawning will be disabled and players with a Respawn Token are awarded a large amount of EVO

Unlike Redemption Trios, the Respawn Token is not found in loot and is not a Survival item

Arsenals and Kitted WeaponsArsenals will upgrade the weapon by 1 tier until Purple, and Gold upgrade is available once the Loot Bin reset has been triggered

If a higher-tier scope is equipped on a lower-tiered weapon, the upgrade will preserve the custom scope selection

If no scope is equipped, the upgrade will grant the scope of the next upgrade

Ad

All Ranked changes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Scoring Update: Kills, Assists, and Participations after the 8th will be worth 50% (was 6th)

NEW Split Reset Rule

Introducing the new Tier-based Split Reset rule: Every split system will reset players to the lowest division of their last split rank tier:

There will be no RP reset from Rookie IV to Rookie I, players will keep the RP they have from the last split

Bronze IV to I resets to Bronze IV 1000 RP

Silver IV to I resets to Silver IV 3250 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Gold IV to I resets to Gold IV 5750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Platinum IV to I resets to Platinum IV 8750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Diamond IV and III resets to Platinum III 9250 RP

Diamond II and I resets to Platinum II 10000 RP

Master and above resets to Platinum I 11000 RP

Ad

All bug fixes with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Certain Loot Bins once again refill properly after the bin reset

Fixed rare server crash

Fixed an exploit that would allow cheaters to crash the server

Fixed "unknown" player ranks due to late loading being incorrectly shown as Rookie. If a player's rank is not known by the time the Skill Display has loaded, those players' ranks are now hidden.

Opened extended supply bins will no longer show an icon after a Legend Upgrade

Peacekeeper will no longer occasionally fire two shots at once while sliding

Spider Den loot now reflects the current loot pool

Tridents will no longer be sent flying when boarded

Ad

Arsenals

Ensured Arsenal upgrade VFX shows on both Akimbo weapons

Arsenals will now provide the correct amount of ammo after Loot Bins & Arsenals reset

Prevented rare bug where Evo Harvesters spawn inside Arsenals

Rebinding keys no longer prevents using the “Highlight Arsenals” map button

Upgrading a charged Sentinel or Rampage no longer removes the weapon charge

Restored correct weapon animation while upgrading at an Arsenal

Legends

Crypto : EMP VFX now matches the distance you could get hit at

: EMP VFX now matches the distance you could get hit at Lifeline : Now revives at Support class speeds when silenced and is able to deploy D.O.C. to revive

: Now revives at Support class speeds when silenced and is able to deploy D.O.C. to revive Newcastle: Can once again move his mobile shield while downed

Ad

Every Quality-of-life change with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Improved consistency when interacting with bleeding out squadmate near small doors

Pinging from a Zipline now won’t ping the Zipline itself

Legend Upgrade prompt will no longer disappear when taking damage by the ring. All other damage types continue to close the prompt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Audio updates with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes

Reduced audible distance of persistent sound on Ballistic while Ult is active (friendly reduced more than enemy)

Reduced volume of: Alter's active Void Nexus idling

Ash's Snare persistent sound for self and squad

Catalyst's Tac and Ult also reduced Barricade volume and audible distance for self and squad

Caustic gas cloud persistent sound (initial burst unchanged)

Mad Maggie's Wrecking Ball speed burst persistent sound

Persistent smoke for Bangalore Tac (initial burst unchanged)

Reduced volume and audible distance of Ballistic's Whistler persistent sound for self and squad

Mad Maggie's Riot Drill persistent sound

Slight volume reduction of Bangalore’s Ult rocket impacts and explosions at distances greater than pose a threat

Crypto’s Drone relative to FOV to help with determining location

Seer’s Exhibit heart emitter when not in player FOV to help with determining location

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.