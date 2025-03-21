All weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season patch

The Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update is just around the corner and the developers have officially confirmed the upcoming weapon changes. At the start of the current season, almost all weapons in the arsenal received significant buffs, increasing the pace of the game. However, the devs kept tweaking the guns to ensure they did not become overpowered and remained enjoyable.
The Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update will bring more weapon changes to the game while swapping out a few names in the care package. The devs have been active throughout the Split 1 update and consistently provided patches to counter any in-game issues. Fans can expect the same to happen in Split 2 as Skirmishers receive new buffs.
This article will highlight the weapon changes in the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season
Here is a list of all the weapon changes that have been confirmed in the official Apex Legends blog:
Ammo and Attachment
Accelerated Weapons
- Accelerator Hop-Up will now be available for P2020, Volt SMG, and Wingman. The Hop-Up is removed from CAR SMG, G7 Scout, and Nemesis Burst AR.
Laser changes
- The attachment will be more effective and all tiers.
Weapons
SMG
Alternator
Increased mag size across all tiers:
- Base: 20 (was 19)
- White: 24 (was 23)
- Blue: 27 (was 26)
- Purple and Gold: 29 (was 28)
CAR SMG
Increased mag size across all tiers
- Base: 20 (was 19)
- White: 23 (was 22)
- Blue: 25 (was 24)
- Purple and Gold: 28 (was 27)
R99 SMG
Increased mag size across all tiers
- Base: 18 (was 17)
- White: 21 (was 20)
- Blue: 24 (was 23)
- Purple and Gold: 27 (was 26)
Volt SMG
Increased mag size across all tiers
- Base: 20 (was 19)
- White: 22 (was 21)
- Blue: 24 (was 23)
- Purple and Gold: 27 (was 26)
Assault Rifle
Nemesis
- Gun charge depletion timer increased to 8 seconds instead of 6 seconds.
- Gun charge depletion delay was increased to 8 seconds instead of 6 seconds.
- Barrel attachment will be more effective at all tiers.
LMG
Devotion LMG
- Recoil pattern for first few shots lowered by reducing intensity.
L-Star EMG
- The reverse hip fire recoil mechanic has been removed.
Marksman
30-30 Repeater
- ADS charged shot damage increased to 65.
- ADS charged headshot damage increased to 104.
G7 Scout
- Base damage increased to 36.
- Headshot damage increased to 58.
- Fire rate has been increased slightly.
Pistol
P2020
- Laser attachment effectiveness normalized to other weapons.
Wingman
- Boosted Loader Hop-Up removed.
Shotgun
EVA-8
- Blast pattern widened.
You can check out the official blog for more details about the Split 2 update coming to Apex Legends. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates, guides, and news.
