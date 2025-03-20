Skirmishers to get a massive overhaul in Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update

The season 24 mid-season update is set to introduce an overhaul to the Skirmishers class in Apex Legends. One of the most popular classes among all the available game modes, Skirmisher Legends is the best at using mobility to outmanoeuvre opponents and make flashy plays. They have the potential to either make fight-winning flanks or dodge opposing rushes with their quick escapes.

With the Season 24 mid-season update, Skirmishers in Apex Legends will now have the potential to turn their mobility into advantageous squad utilities.

In this article, we shall take a look at the massive overhaul that is set to enhance the way players use Skirmishers in Apex Legends.

Season 24 mid-season update set to make Skirmishers more lethal

The devs at Respawn Entertainment wanted to ensure that Skirmishers feel free to use their skills more aggressively. These are the following changes that are going to enhance the Skirmishers Legends and their abilities:

Trailblazer: Players will now receive a speed boost when they are sprinting towards an ally Skirmisher. This speed boost will apply when the ally is at least 20m away.

Players will now receive a speed boost when they are sprinting towards an ally Skirmisher. This speed boost will apply when the ally is at least 20m away. Charged Knock: Skirmisher Legends will now receive a 50 HP regen and an extra ability charge when knocked. This charge will last for 30 seconds, or until it is utilized.

A few additional points to note about the Charged Knock coming with the Season 24 mid-season update is that all Skirmisher Legends except Octane will receive this. He will gain an additional Ult charge instead. Furthermore, the HP regen received upon getting knocked will first heal the health and then shields, if available. This healing can be interrupted by receiving incoming damage.

With the introduction of the massive overhaul, they can leave a battle earlier than required or stay longer if they can perform well. If they succeed, players on Skirmisher Legends will feel more confident about jumping into a battle and duelling. This is because if they fail, their squad will be more inclined to follow closely behind them.

In addition to these benefits, the majority of our Skirmisher Legends are set to receive either Legend upgrades, skill upgrades, or both. Furthermore, the SMGs, which serve as a great weapon category for Skirmishers, are receiving some notable enhancements in the Season 24 mid-season update.

