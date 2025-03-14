5 best Legends to counter Bangalore in Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, Bangalore stands out as a versatile fighter equipped with skills that can disrupt enemy strategies and provide tactical advantages for her team. Her abilities, like Double Time, Smoke Launcher, and Rolling Thunder, make Bangalore a formidable opponent who's capable of controlling engagements. To counter her effectively, it's essential to select Legends with abilities that neutralize or mitigate her strengths.

This article lists the five best Legends to counter Bangalore in Apex Legends.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 best counters to Bangalore in Apex Legends

1) Ash

Ash is an Assault Legend with an aggressive playstyle. Her tactical ability can be especially useful against Bangalore because it can temporarily trap enemies. If Bangalore tries to use her Double Time speed boost to flee or reposition, Ash's Arc Snare tactical ability can limit her movement, leaving her a vulnerable target.

Ash (Image via EA)

Furthermore, the Phase Breach ultimate ability enables Ash and her team to quickly cover the distance or withdraw when Bangalore uses her smoke or Rolling Thunder.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic is a seasoned combatant with abilities focused on suppressing or destabilizing enemies. His Whistler tactical ability can disrupt Bangalore's offensive capabilities by forcing her to cease fire or risk damaging herself. This is especially useful when Bangalore is trying to lay down suppressive fire after deploying her smoke.

Ballistic (Image via EA)

Moreover, Ballistic's ultimate, Tempest, enhances team mobility and firepower, allowing allies to capitalize on Bangalore's disorientation during her Rolling Thunder ultimate.

3) Gibraltar

Gibraltar's Dome of Protection tactical ability is a direct counter to Bangalore's Rolling Thunder. When the artillery strike is incoming, deploying the dome can shield the team from explosive damage, allowing them to maintain their position or heal without interruption. Additionally, Gibraltar's own ultimate, Defensive Bombardment, can deter Bangalore from advancing or force her out of cover.

Gibraltar (Image via EA)

4) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a Recon class Legend in Apex Legends. His Eye of the Allfather tactical ability is invaluable against Bangalore's Smoke Launcher. By scanning the area, Bloodhound can detect enemies hiding within the smoke, nullifying Bangalore's attempt at obstructing vision. Activating his ultimate, Beast of the Hunt, further amplifies his tracking capabilities, making it difficult for Bangalore to escape an ambush.

Bloodhound (Image via EA)

5) Wattson

Wattson's ultimate, Interception Pylon, is an effective counter to Bangalore's Rolling Thunder and Smoke Launcher. The pylon intercepts and neutralizes incoming explosives, making Bangalore's ultimate less effective. It also clears the smoke canisters, preventing Bangalore from blocking Wattson's vision and giving his team a tactical advantage.

Wattson (Image via EA)

Wattson's Perimeter Security tactical ability is also an effective denial technique to prevent Bangalore from infiltrating areas such as buildings during final zones.

Countering Bangalore requires a strategic selection of Legends whose abilities can nullify her strengths. As such, all the Legends mentioned above should be very effective against her.

