Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 23 has become a meta-tier Legend in the game. However, the latest mid-season update for the title has nerfed his kit, and players are left wondering whether he is still a viable pick. In our opinion, the latest nerfs have barely made a dent on his kit, and he is undoubtedly one of the strongest Support Legends in the game.

Newcastle is a defensive style Legend who excels at providing his team with cover. What makes him stand out from others is his Combat Revive passive ability. It allows him to revive downed teammates on the go, shielding them while doing so.

That said, Newcastle is most handy when he has fellow teammates with whom he can play. This article will explore the 5 best Legends to duo with Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 23 Split 2. Read below to know more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion. It has been updated to feature the balance changes made with the latest Astral Anomaly mid-season update for the title.

Best characters to duo with Newcastle in Apex Legends

Before we dive deep into the Legends that support Newcastle in the game, let's focus on all the changes that have been made in Season 23 of Apex Legends, that make him a meta-tier character in-game.

Support Class rework

Heal Expert

Support Legends now move at full walk speed while healing

Healing amount from small meds is doubled

Revive Expert

Support Legends now have 25% faster revives (4.5s) and grant health regen to their ally on a successful revive

This health regen will restore an ally to full health, but can be canceled by incoming damage

Support Legends will also receive this health regen if revived

These abilities have absolutely enhanced the Legendd's abilities on the field, and if they remain unchanged, we are without doubt that he will dominate the meta for a long time.

That said, let's explore the Legends who are best to duo with Newcastle in Apex Legends:

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

By far Pathfinder is the best character to pair with Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 23. If you like playing this Support Legend, you should definitely recommend your teammate to play Pathfinder. His abilities are relatively simple and easy to master.

Pathfinder’s Grapple can easily launch players in any direction they desire. With the level three EVO perk which resets the Grapple’s cooldown after securing a knockdown, it can be quite beneficial for him to get away from the spot if the situation gets heated.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

When you are playing Newcastle in Apex Legends, Ballistic is the character you can consider pairing with the former. Since Newcastle is a support unit, Ballistic will be the best choice for the scenario if aggressive play is your choice.

Additionally, Ballistic's Tempest is an excellent ability when pushing toward an enemy squadron. His Whistler is an ideal addition to his arsenal that allows him to overheat the targeted opponent’s weapon, rendering them inactive for a brief period.

3) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While it's not mandatory to pair Newcastle in Apex Legends with a Controller, Catalyst is one of the best options for him. The latter can easily take control of any space with the blink of an eye while Newcastle is ready to assist them when needed.

Moreover, if you like playing a little passively and strategically this is the best duo you can get for Newcastle. Apart from Catalyst’s spikes, her ferrofluid wall is quite useful as it can block enemies’ vision and divide a space into two parts. Combined with Newcastle’s wall, this combo can be lethal as the enemies will get stunned instantly and get their vision blocked as they go through the ferrofluid wall.

4) Mirage

Mirage is perfect to pair with Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The latest changes introduced with the Apex Legends Astral Anomaly event have buffed Mirage. From being a sub-par character in the Support class roster, the Legend has come out to be one of the most powerful in the entire game, with a pick rate that is higher than fan-favorite Legends, such as Wraith, Octane, and even Mad Maggie.

The latest buffs have made Mirage's passive ability, Now You See Me.. quite powerful. The Legend can now go invisible mid-combat, whenever he pops a healing item. Cloaking merely takes a second to engage, and this offers aggressive players a fantastic option to dive into chaos and absolutely wreak havoc.

His ultimate ability, Life of the Party remains the perfect tool to create confusion and leave enemies dazed. Combining it with Newcastle's Castle Wall in closed structures is a sure-shot way to ensure that you can easily eliminate a team without much hindrance. Last but not least, the duo can easily revive each other in the toughest of circumstances, which can easily turn the tides of any team fight.

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you get bored with a Skirmisher while playing as Newcastle in Apex Legends, Valkyrie can keep you entertained for a decent amount of time. While Newcastle cannot move swiftly around the map and climb on top of buildings, Valkyrie can easily fill that gap.

When Valkyrie is on top of a building where Newcastle or any player cannot climb without a movement ability, Newcastle’s ultimate helps him reach there and fortify the area, making sure Valkyrie stays safe.

That's all there is to know about the 5 best Legends to duo with Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 23. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

