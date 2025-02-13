Apex Legends Season 24: 5 underrated Legends after latest update

Apex Legends Season 24 kicked off with a significant amount of character changes. Like previous patches, most Assault Class Legends have become popular among players. While these characters are dominating almost every match, some underrated picks are just as good as the meta-defining ones. This allows players bored of using the same Legends continuously, and be just as effective while engaged in a fight.

We have listed five underrated Legends that you should be picking in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s personal opinion.

5 underrated characters in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Catalyst

Catalyst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Catalyst received a decent amount of nerfs in the last couple of updates. However, her kit is still quite good and can be just as effective as most Legends in Apex Legends Season 24. She is one of the underrated characters who can easily control the flow of each fight with her abilities.

When Catalyst has her Ultimate that creates a wall of Ferrofluid, she can force other teams to fight among themselves by creating a small pocket or help her teammates stabilize if they are getting pushed. Since the wall somewhat restricts players’ vision, many don’t dare to push through Catalyst’s Dark Veil.

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Another underrated pick in Apex Legends Season 24 is Valkyrie. Since the introduction of Evac Tower, her pick rate has dropped significantly as the Survival Item helps players relocate in the map the same way Valkyrie’s ultimate – Skyward Dive – works.

However, getting the Survival Item is purely based on luck; thereby, it's not quite viable. This is where Valkyrie comes into play as she can use her Ultimate every three minutes and sneakily use the ability to relocate around the map.

Also read: All new game modes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

3) Fuse

Fuse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

While the Assault Class Legends received buffs in Apex Legends Season 24, Fuse is still one of the more underrated characters. Others in the same class – Ash, Ballistic, and even Mad Maggie are now quite powerful since they got buffed.

However, Fuse can be just as powerful and effective as other Assault Class Legends on the battlefield. With his EVO levels, he can gain access to Ring Consoles and a speed boost when hitting an opponent with his Knuckle Clusters. Paired with the speed boost when he cracks an opponent’s shield, Fuse can close the distance between him and the enemy and secure the knockdown when they are busy healing.

4) Conduit

Conduit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Since the Support Class Legend’s double healing got removed in Apex Legends Season 24, Conduit is a good pick to rank up. If you have Legends such as – Mad Maggie, Ash, or Ballistic in your team, picking this Support Legend is a good choice.

While two Assault Class Legends are pushing an opponent team, Conduit can easily help them fight for a long duration if their shields get cracked. Although her Tactical shield regeneration received a hefty nerf a couple of seasons ago, the amount of armor she can replenish is still beneficial for her team since they don’t have to take cover and wait a few seconds to heal.

Also read: What are Arsenals in Apex Legends?

5) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Lastly, Alter secured the last spot on this underrated characters list. Since most maps in Apex Legends Season 24 feature numerous walls and surfaces that Alter can easily travel using her Tactical ability, she can be extremely effective in fights and catch enemies off guard.

Additionally, Alter’s Ultimate ability allows players to relocate to a certain area - you can use it to change positions when getting hit from multiple angles. Since Respawn buffed Alter’s ultimate, now the ability won't expire unless someone breaks it. Hence, it is recommended to place it in a secure spot

