Apex Legends players want this feature to be added to each character

The Apex Legends community is displeased with the current state of Legends in the game. According to the players, recent buffs to Ash and the Assault class perks have made her too overpowered, making other characters almost unplayable.

Pro player and popular content creator ImperialHal recently took to X to address the issue, observing that Ash was currently the only enjoyable Legend in the game. He proposed that every other character be given Ash’s “dash” (her new passive Predator’s Pursuit) with the same cooldown and double the charge, without any additional perks:

“Give every character ash dash with same cooldown and double dash, no perks for it....Game feels way worse on every other character than Ash right now”

Most players agreed with the statement, as it would at least make the other characters playable. User @PapiHorner commented that every Legend other than Ash was at a complete disadvantage, adding that Ash was way worse than Prime Horizon:

“I’m saying! Every legend is at a complete disadvantage, no. Counters to ash right now, worse than horizon ever was.”

Another user, @PreDaJoRReborn, believed that Ash was not the main issue. They said that the other Legends had been nerfed too much, which had resulted in Ash’s rise in the meta. They went on to point out that characters like Bloodhound had much higher ability cooldowns than Ash, making them feel less powerful.

It was clear from the discussion that although the community loved the current state of Ash, they were pretty unhappy with the rest of the Legends.

User @FreshReviewsYT pointed out that the rest of the Legends were like one-fourth of the fun they had playing Ash:

“Cannot agree more. Fun while playing ash 10/10. Fun on every other character 2.5/10”

However, not all players agreed with ImperialHal’s statement. Some thought that since the game had lacked any sort of thrill in the recent past and Ash had been a poor Legend, it was a good decision to buff her stats and make her meta.

User @LazyOneGraphics replied that Wraith, Pathfinder, Horizon, and Octane had been way too powerful in the past seasons and now it was time for Ash. They further said that those who felt Ash was good should just play her.

What made Ash meta in Apex Legends Season 24?

In the recent balance changes, Ash received some pretty significant changes to her kit. They were:

Her Arc Snare now tethers enemies more effectively

Her ultimate, Phase Breach, now travels farther, faster, and has better endpoint detection

She has a new passive called Predator’s Pursuit, which grants her an omnidirectional short-range dash.

Along with these buffs, she also benefited from the changes made to the Assault class perks, which catapulted her to the top of the meta.

