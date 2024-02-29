How to play Ballistic in Apex Legends

Ballistic in Apex Legends is an Assault class Legend. He was introduced in the game with the debut of Season 18 and can be unlocked using 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. Ballistic, being an Assault class Legend, is primarily designed to take an offensive stance. Similar to other Legneds in this class, Ballistic thrives in the chaos of team fights.

To know how best you can use Ballistic in Apex Legends and for a detailed guide about his extensive list of abilities, read below.

What are Ballistic's abilities in Apex Legends?

Ballistic in Apex Legends, features abilities that are centered towards opting for an offensive angle in team fights. Below is a detailed brief on all his abilities in the game:

Sling (Passive)

Ballistic can store a third weapon in his inventory in his sling. You cannot equip any attachments on this weapon.

Whistler (Tactical)

Whip out a smart pistol that shoots a projectile upon auto-locking into an enemy. Successful hits with the Whistler smart pistol will deal 20 damage and apply an 'overheat' effect onto your foe.

It lasts for eight seconds. If an enemy shoots continuously during this period, their gun stops working for one second and deals 30 damage.

Tempest (Ultimate)

When activated, Tempest provides your entire team with certain buffs. You and your teammates get faster reloads, faster movement speed, and infinite ammo. Furthermore, your Sling weapon will get equipped and will be upgraded to gold rarity for the duration of the ultimate ability.

Tempest lasts for 30 seconds, and its timer gets a five-second increment per elimination.

How to use Ballistic in Apex Legends

If you're someone who likes to run it down on the battlefield, you should opt for Ballistic in Apex Legends. His entire kit promotes an all-out aggressive playstyle, providing players with incentives for earning eliminations and knockdowns. Here are a few tips for his kit:

Sling

The Sling weapon will primarily be only used during Tempest, so weapons that benefit the highest from being gold rarity are the ideal picks. This includes top-tier Apex Legends weapons such as the Havoc, Devotion, Flatline, Peacekeeper, and even the C.A.R. SMG. These meta weapons become devastating in their gold variant.

Whistler

Whistler should always be used as an engagement tool. However, you should find the ideal target fist and avoid blindly shooting out this projectile. Always communicate with your team to decide who should be targeted with this debuff, and use its auto-lock feature to ensure you get a 100% accurate hit.

Whistler lasts for eight seconds, and when you inflict an enemy player with its debuffs, make every second count. Push them with your team and secure an easy knockdown on the disadvantaged player.

Tempest

Ballistic in Apex Legends features one of the best Ultimate abilities in the game. Tempest gives his entire team a 30-second window to w-key anyone within sight. With unlimited ammo and a faster movement speed and weapon reload speed, your entire team will turn into killing machines.

This ability has a charge time of only two minutes, providing you with enough opportunities to use it in every team fight. The key here is to engage it whether you're going on the offensive or are being attacked by an enemy team. With the status buffs you are provided with Tempest, it becomes almost impossible to lose any team fight.

