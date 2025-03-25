Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: All changes and what to expect

EA and Respawn Entertainment have implemented quite a significant Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Despite being one of the newest Legends added to the roster, her pick rate has been quite low owing to her lackluster kit. While she's perfect for those with creativity, her abilities simply do not have enough runtime to make her viable in combat situations.

However, that is changing with the latest update, and the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 patch can potentially make her a meta character this time around. Read below to know more about the changes that have been incorporated into her kit.

All ability changes with Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24

As stated above, the latest Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 has made some significant changes to her entire ability set. Her tactical and ultimate use of ability remains the same, but she has been buffed with much more versatility than before.

Furthermore, a number of changes have been made to the Legend Upgrades that are accessible to the character. Here's a detailed list of the changes implemented as per the official patch notes by Respawn Entertainment:

Void Passage (Tactical Ability)

Now has two charges

Maximum portal depth increased to 30m (was 20m)

Cooldown reduced to 20s (was 30s, Tac Cooldown+ upgrade integrated into base kit)

Health Bars are shown on enemies after going through your own Void Passage (Void Vision upgrade integrated into base kit)

The maximum length of Void Siphon (interactable rope with tactical portals) created from ceilings increased to 45m (was 30m). Also now created when placing unreachable portals on walls with a maximum length of 20m

The placement preview now shows where a Void Siphon will be created, if there is one

Void Passage briefly highlights enemies on the other side immediately after placement

Void Nexus (Ultimate Ability)

Now reusable with each player having their own 30s cooldown

Two can be active in the world at the same time (integrated part of Multidimensional upgrade into base kit)

Interact directly with a Void Nexus to 'summon' your knocked allies, and summoned allies can move and use their knockdown shield

Ult is otherwise not interactable from a short distance, making it easier to revive a squadmate without accidentally triggering the Void Nexus

Gift from the Rift

Alter can now grab Banners when using passive on a squadmate’s Death Box

Legend Upgrades Level 2

Ringmaster: removed

removed Void Vision: removed

removed NEW “Friends” : Gain all support perks (access Support Bins, faster revives with health regen, gain MRB with Banners (works with Gift from the Rift))

: Gain all support perks (access Support Bins, faster revives with health regen, gain MRB with Banners (works with Gift from the Rift)) NEW Eye to Another World: Gain all Recon Perks (access Recon Beacons, gain threat vision when ADSing)

Legend Upgrades Level 3

Multidimensional: removed

removed Tactical Cooldown+: removed

removed NEW Void Breacher : using a friendly Void Passage grants move speed and improved reloads

: using a friendly Void Passage grants move speed and improved reloads NEW Staring into the Void: Void Passage scan duration +15s for Alter (lasts duration of the Void Passage)

What to expect from the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

The latest Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is definitely a sight for sore eyes. Created with a vision for players who love to use creativity to disrupt enemy gameplay and win fights, Alter's introduction into the game was perfect for players who love engaging in close-quarter combat and outplaying their enemies.

While believed to be lackluster all this while, the latest changes made to her kit will undoubtedly make her meta in the game. It's evident that the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is going to shape a very Skirmisher-driven meta, alongside all the changes introduced for the class.

Implications of Alter's tactical ability buff

Void Passage gameplay (Image via EA)

The changes to Alter's tactical ability make maneuvering with her an absolute treat. Her ability will now allow players to easily move through structures, and access different levels of terrain without having to use traditional mobility tools like ziplines and staircases. With an additional charge, and the ability to travel farther and deeper, Void Passage is now going to be one of the strongest Skirmisher tactical abilities in the game.

Implications of Alter's ultimate ability buff and other changes

Alter's Void Nexus (Image via EA)

The ultimate ability changes with the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 allowing the Legend to be extremely aggressive. She can now set the tempo of gunfights. She can use this ability to swoop in and out of combat, and when required, trigger it to call back her teammates who might be injured or knocked down.

Furthermore, the additional buffs to the Legend Upgrades made via the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 make her so much more versatile in the game. She can now access the perks of Support-class Legends, or Recon-class Legends. This by itself provides her more utility than most Legends from her class.

Last but not least, the power to draw her teammate's banner from their death boxes is going to be a game-changer. If things work out right, we might see a massive rise in Alter's pick rate within the game's casual as well as competitive playlists.

That's all there is to know about the Alter rework in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

