Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update will go live for all regions on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. As per the recent blog posts shared by the developers, fans are in for a treat, as the mid-seasonal update will feature the addition of a ton of new content, an overhaul of numerous things, and more.

This article will explore everything that you can expect from Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Continue reading to know more.

All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Rank reset

First and foremost, with the debut of Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, every player's rank in the game will be reset. The following rank reset changes will be implemented as the update goes live:

No RP reset from Rookie IV to Rookie I, players will keep the RP they have from the last split

Bronze IV to I resets to Bronze IV 1000 RP

Silver IV to I resets to Silver IV 3250 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Gold IV to I resets to Gold IV 5750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Platinum IV to I resets to Platinum IV 8750 RP (with +250 demotion protection)

Diamond IV and III resets to Platinum III 9250 RP

Diamond II and I reset to Platinum II 10000 RP

Master and above resets to Platinum I 11000 RP

Naturally, players must once again grind through the different lobbies to push their way up the competitive ladder and secure their spot in the highest rank attainable by them.

New Battle Pass

After the rank reset, players can also expect a brand-new Battle Pass to go live with Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. It will feature a ton of Legendary collectible cosmetics, and the reactive skin for the Alternator similar to the one released with the Split 1 update for the title.

Skirmisher Class overhaul

As per the official blog, Skirmishers in Apex Legends will be getting a major overhaul with the mid-season update. These Legends are seeing massive changes to their kits individually, and the class as a whole.

Here's an overview of the changes that will be implemented for the entire Skirmisher class:

Trailblazer

Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards you.

Allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus.

Charged Knock

Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knockExtra charge lasts for 30s or until used.

Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead.

HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage.

New Events

Last but not least, Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 will also feature new in-game events, such as the Beast Mode LTM, and Power Sword Royale. Alongside them, you can get your hands on a number of exclusive cosmetics. These items will be available for a limited time, and if you want to get your hands on them, you have to purchase them during the event period.

Furthermore, a ton of new Creator Challenges will also be going live with the Apex Legend Season 24 Split 2 update. Each of these unique challenges offers players a chance to get their hands on 20 free Apex Packs, and exclusive weapon skins that will not be available for purchase in the future. They also provide great Battle Pass progression bonuses, allowing you to progress through several tiers without actually putting in a lot of effort.

That's all there is to know about the expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

