Apex Legends Beast Mode event: Release date and what to expect

The Apex Legends Beast Mode event is arriving as part of the game's Season 24 mid-season update. It is set to bring various elements such as a brand-new limited-time mode, exclusive cosmetics, and some fresh meta adjustments. This three-week-long event is expected to provide players with an exciting experience.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Beast Mode event.

Apex Legends Beast Mode event: Everything we know

EA recently shared an official blog post on their website, giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in Beast Mode. Below are the important dates related to the event and the content we could expect from it.

Release date

The Beast Mode event will begin on March 25, 2025, and last until April 15, 2025. During this time, players will have access to multiple limited-time modes and get a chance to collect various special items. The exact time of the arrival of the update is not known yet.

What to expect

The Apex Legends Beast Mode event will bring several exciting additions. To start with, a new game mode titled Power Sword Royale will be available to players. This mode will introduce a special Power Sword that spawns at the beginning of each match and once per round. The sword will be capable of charged energy slashes while aiming down sights, providing both offensive power and defensive coverage.

Beyond the new game mode, Apex Legends is also embracing April Fool’s Day with creator-designed chaos. Popular Apex creator Apryze has selected custom game modes for the event, and they will be live from April 1 to April 7, 2025.

Then, the Solos mode will be making a return, giving players a chance to show off their individual skills. Unfortunately, this will also be for a limited time, starting April 8, 2025, and lasting a week. Throughout these two weeks, players can complete quests to unlock rewards.

In terms of cosmetics. the Apex Legends Beast Mode event will bring back the following Legendary skins for Mastiff in the shop:

Bone Breaker Mastiff: April 1 to April 14, 2025

April 1 to April 14, 2025 Tombstick Mastiff: April 15 to April 28, 2025

Moreover, players will be able to unlock event-exclusive items through Beast Mode Event Packs which guarantee one event item and two standard items per pack, without duplicates.

The biggest draw of the event is the Universal Melee Power Sword, which players can obtain through the event progression system. This melee weapon comes in three color variants and players will be able to swap them during a match. Finally, there will also be Twitch drops that provide players with additional free rewards.

That's everything you can expect from the Apex Legends Beast Mode event. Players are advised to keep their eye on the official social media channels of the game for more information.

