All Legends tierlist for Apex Legends Ranked (Season 24)

The Apex Legends Ranked Legend meta tends to change from time to time as certain characters become overpowered, leading to higher pick rates than others. Since Season 24 just commenced, players might wonder which Legends are the best for climbing the ranks quickly.

In this article, we have ranked all Legends depending on their usefulness in Apex Legends Ranked.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

All Legends placed in a tier list based on their value in Apex Legends Ranked

SS-tier

Ash

Ash in Apex Legends

In Season 24, Ash is the most overpowered Legend you can use to dominate in Apex Legends Ranked. Her ability to move swiftly around the map makes her highly effective, allowing her to engage easily and run away to safety.

Since Ash’s stowed weapons automatically get reloaded without having a Gold Magazine attachment, she can constantly pressure the enemies while fighting. Moreover, if she is in a pinch, her ultimate ability helps her relocate around the map.

Ballistic

Ballistic in Apex Legends

With Ash, Ballistic also received buffs to his kit alongside Season 24. Since the Apex Legends Ranked playstyle is now quite aggressive, Ballistic is an excellent character to play. The buffs made his kit more powerful and effective against adversaries. Moreover, you can now store up to four charges of his Tactical ability when you have all of his EVO perks unlocked.

Ballistic’s Ultimate is also exceptional when he and his teammates are engaged in a fight. The ability substantially increases his chances of winning the fight as it grants unlimited ammo and increased reload speed to every ally.

Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

Another Legend you can use for Apex Legends Ranked in Season 24 is Mad Maggie. Along with most Assault Class Legends, this character also received various buffs. She is equipped with a Drill Charge and a Wrecking Ball that allows her to fit into most of the team compositions, excelling in the aggressive playstyle.

Moreover, Mad Maggie’s EVO perks allow her to be more dominant in fights as it can bestow an additional Tactical ability charge and automatic shotgun reload on knockdowns or exploding Wrecking Ball.

Mirage

Mirage in Apex Legends

Besides the Assault Class Legends, Mirage is an excellent character for Apex Legends Ranked in Season 24. With the recent series of buffs, Mirage has become quite strong. With his ability to access every interactable item in a match, he can scan the Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles, Care Packages, and more.

While playing Apex Legends Ranked as Mirage, getting to know where the enemies are will help you accumulate kills easily.

S-tier

Lifeline in Apex Legends

The Legends in this tier are not as effective as the ones in the SS-tier. These characters can be impactful while engaged in a fight. The Legends in S-tier are as follows:

Lifeline

Loba

Gibraltar

Newcastle

Bangalore

If you're looking for a change from the SS-tier Legends, the ones mentioned above are excellent alternatives. Notably, Lifeline is the only Legend in this tier whose abilities won’t get destroyed by Mad Maggie’s Ultimate.

A-tier

Fuse

The Legends in A-tier are decent but not as useful in Apex Legends Ranked. Since the meta is centered around the Assault Class Legends, these characters have been overshadowed by them:

Fuse

Pathfinder

Horizon

Revenant

Alter

Valkyrie

Crypto

Catalyst

Conduit

Pathfinder recently received a nerf. Because of that, his pick rate fell significantly. On the other hand, Alter’s abilities are quite versatile and can be useful in most scenarios, especially when you are in a pinch.

B-tier

Caustic

The Characters in this tier fail to show their dominance on the battlefield. The Legends in B-tier are:

Caustic

Bloodhound

Rampart

Octane

Wraith

Seer

Vantage

Wattson

Among all characters in this tier, Seer and Bloodhound are not effective in most scenarios. Additionally, Octane is one of the least useful Skirmishers in Apex Legends, as his kit doesn’t offer any versatility.

